Man killed, suspect arrested after fight at family gathering in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A fight outside of a family gathering left one man dead, and another in custody on Saturday evening.
What we know:
The shooting happened outside the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge at around 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Prescott Valley Police said a fight broke out outside the family gathered, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man.
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody, and charged with one count of first-degree homicide, according to officers.
No one else was injured during the incident.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release the identities of the suspect and victim. The nature of the fight remains unknown.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.