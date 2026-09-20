Man killed, suspect arrested after fight at family gathering in Prescott Valley

The Brief Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge during a family gathering on Saturday evening. A 53-year-old man died in the shooting, and a 20-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with first-degree homicide. Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, and the circumstances surrounding the fight remain under investigation.



A fight outside of a family gathering left one man dead, and another in custody on Saturday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened outside the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge at around 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Prescott Valley Police said a fight broke out outside the family gathered, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody, and charged with one count of first-degree homicide, according to officers.

No one else was injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the identities of the suspect and victim. The nature of the fight remains unknown.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the shooting occurred.