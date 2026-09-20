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Man killed, suspect arrested after fight at family gathering in Prescott Valley

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 20, 2026 3:16 PM MST
Published September 20, 2026 3:16 PM MST

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge during a family gathering on Saturday evening.
    • A 53-year-old man died in the shooting, and a 20-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with first-degree homicide.
    • Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, and the circumstances surrounding the fight remain under investigation.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A fight outside of a family gathering left one man dead, and another in custody on Saturday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened outside the Prescott Valley Moose Lodge at around 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 19. 

Prescott Valley Police said a fight broke out outside the family gathered, resulting in the death of a 53-year-old man. 

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody, and charged with one count of first-degree homicide, according to officers. 

No one else was injured during the incident. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the identities of the suspect and victim. The nature of the fight remains unknown. 

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyYavapai CountyNews