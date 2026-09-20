Peoria Unified launches new seventh-through-12th grade model at Cactus High School

The Brief Peoria Unified School District launched a new seventh-through-12th grade model at Cactus High School. The integrated campus gives junior high students early access to advanced courses and technical career education. The new program is currently full with 350 students enrolled and maintains a growing waitlist.



A new program is giving some Peoria middle school students a jump-start on high school. The program is seeing such success, that there is now a waitlist for more students to join.

Local perspective:

There are some new students at Cactus High School in Peoria.

"I'm learning a lot of new things that I wouldn't have at my old school," seventh grader Ameera Copeland said. "It's getting me ready to be an eighth grader or a freshman."

The Program:

These new students on campus are actually still in junior high. They are part of the Peoria Unified School District's new seventh-through-12th grade model, designed to give younger students more educational and career path opportunities usually reserved for high school.

"They might want to be on a fast track for collegiate readiness, but they might also want to have some certain career and technical education certifications before they graduate high school," said Becky Proudfit, governing board clerk for the Peoria Unified School District. "With this integrated model, you really can support every student who wants all the opportunities going into the next phase of their life."

The model also helps the district address declining enrollment, attracting more students while making use of existing, emptier facilities. Younger students are kept separate from the older students on campus.

What they're saying:

"We really wanted people to feel safe and secure with it and allow our junior highers to come into their own," Cactus High School Principal Kristi Hammer said.

They are taking advanced courses, but also tests about themselves.

"They've never had any of these experiences that we're providing them, so it's really shaping them and formulating their ideas about themselves and things that they love and what their passions are," Hammer said.

Big picture view:

The program is full, with 350 students and a growing waitlist.

Students Perspective:

Those in it are giving it an A-plus.

"It's really helpful because you get a lot of opportunities," eighth grader Joseph Ornelas said.

"It's been really nice," eighth grader Jaxon Bejcek said. "The teachers have been awesome, the other kids have been so accepting of us."