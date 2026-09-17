Former Glendale Police commander in custody amid out-of-state criminal probe

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The Brief Commander Jay O’Neill is no longer employed by the city of Glendale, the Glendale Police Department said on Sept. 17. O’Neill is currently in custody and under criminal investigation by an out-of-state law enforcement agency. Authorities have not disclosed what charges O’Neill faces, the state where the investigation is taking place, or whether he resigned or was fired.



The Glendale Police Department says Commander Jay O’Neill is no longer employed by the city.

What we know:

O’Neill is under criminal investigation by an out-of-state law enforcement agency, the department said on Sept. 17, saying he remains in custody.

"As this is an active investigation being handled by another agency, the City and Glendale Police Department will have no further comment at this time," the department said.

What we don't know:

There's no word about what O’Neill is accused of, or what state the investigation is taking place in.

We don't know if O’Neill resigned or if he was fired from the department.