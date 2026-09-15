Arizona correctional officer arrested in Mexico over alleged Sinaloa Cartel ammo smuggling

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The Brief An Arizona correctional officer was placed on administrative leave and faces termination after being arrested in Mexico for alleged cartel involvement. Authorities accused Yanet Dowden of attempting to smuggle 5,445 live rounds of ammunition to Sinaloa Cartel operatives. Mexican security forces intercepted Dowden's vehicle just yards from the port of entry connecting San Luis, Arizona, with San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.



The woman who was found just across the border into Mexico, accused of running ammo for the Sinaloa Cartel, was confirmed to be an Arizona correctional officer.

What they're saying:

"Following the arrest of Correctional Officer II Yanet Dowden by Mexican authorities, the State of Arizona immediately took action to place her on administrative leave and begin termination proceedings," said the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry (ADCRR). "As an employee with legal protections under Arizona law, the state is following the process outlined in the Peace Officers’ Bill of Rights (A.R.S. 38-1102) to dismiss her from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR)."

The backstory:

Dowden is accused of smuggling weapons and munitions across the Southwest border to supply Sinaloa Cartel operatives in early September.

Mexican security forces stopped Dowden's vehicle just yards from the port of entry connecting San Luis, Arizona, with San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora. The operation involved the Mexican Navy, the Secretariat of National Defense, the National Guard, Mexican Customs and federal prosecutors.

A search of the vehicle yielded 5,445 live rounds of ammunition.

Mexican officials called the seizure a major disruption to the cartel's northern supply chain, estimating its total financial and operational impact at roughly 1.65 million Mexican pesos — about $83,000.

What's next:

Dowden was informed of her legal rights and transferred to Mexican federal custody. Prosecutors will determine her legal status and investigate her alleged ties to the cartel.