Arizona weather forecast: Storms and highs in the 90s coming to Phoenix

The Brief Rounds of wet weather and thunderstorms are forecast across Arizona over the next several days. Phoenix weather will see increased cloud coverage with rain, heavy storms, and potential severe weather risk. High temperatures in Phoenix will cool down to the low to mid-90s on Wednesday before returning to 102 to 105 degrees over the weekend.



Rounds of wet weather are expected to continue across the state over the next several days.

What to Expect This Week:

Tuesday brings thicker cloud coverage into the afternoon across much of the state, including Phoenix. As the day progresses, portions of northern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona will see showers and thunderstorms develop. Those storms will continue through the afternoon and early evening. By tonight, a new wave of storms will pulse up from the south and should lift toward Phoenix.

By late night and into Wednesday morning, a period of rain, at times heavy, and thunderstorms, potentially strong to severe, is expected. The chance is stronger over the east half of Phoenix, but all of Phoenix is at risk for stormy weather. Some of the storms may pack strong winds, or heavy enough rain to cause flooding. Rainfall totals over one inch may be seen in pockets over Phoenix through tomorrow morning. Additional rounds of rain are forecast throughout the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be impacted by the clouds, moisture, and rain. The forecast high slips to 100 in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. As rain and clouds are expected to last through the day on Wednesday, the forecast high is expected to remain notably cooler in the low to mid-90s. Upper 90s to near 100 will return Thursday in Phoenix with 102 to 105 temperatures expected this weekend.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week appears to begin fairly dry in Phoenix, but isolated to scattered showers and storms may continue to fire off over northern and eastern parts of Arizona this weekend and into next week. Sunday looks the driest across the state.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.