Scottsdale man accused of shooting door-to-door salesman in the back

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The Brief Patrick McBride, 80, is accused of shooting another man on Sept. 13 in north Scottsdale. Police say the victim was in a neighborhood near Pima and Hawknest roads as a door-to-door salesman when he was shot in the back. McBride was arrested and booked into jail. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.



A Scottsdale man accused of shooting a door-to-door salesman on Sunday has been arrested.

What we know:

Scottsdale police say officers on Sept. 13 were called to a neighborhood near Pima and Hawknest roads just after 4 p.m., for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He's currently in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the area.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an encounter between 80-year-old Patrick McBride and the victim, who was in the neighborhood as a door-to-door salesman.

"Detectives learned the victim was working door-to-door when he encountered McBride at his residence. McBride confronted the victim about being in the private community. The victim left the residence but remained in the neighborhood. McBride later encountered the victim again in the neighborhood. During that encounter, McBride was armed with a handgun. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back," police said.

After the shooting, McBride stayed at the scene and was detained by police. McBride was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury and disorderly conduct involving a weapon.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

Map of where the shooting happened: