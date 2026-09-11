Glendale man collapses at court podium after learning he faces 100 years for child sex crimes

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The Brief A 42-year-old Glendale man collapsed at the podium during his initial court appearance, forcing the judge to pause proceedings for emergency medical help. The physical emergency abruptly interrupted prosecutors as they outlined charges that expose him to up to 100 years in prison. The suspect, hospital worker Joshua James Lozano, was in court facing 10 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.



A 42-year-old Glendale man facing ten felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor collapsed during his initial court appearance early Friday morning, forcing a Maricopa County judge to pause proceedings and call for emergency medical assistance.

What we know:

Joshua James Lozano, who works behind the scenes cleaning surgical equipment at Banner Del Webb Hospital, was arrested Sept. 10 by Glendale police following an extensive investigation into child exploitation. His initial court hearing in Phoenix descended into drama when Lozano suddenly suffered a physical emergency at the podium, prompting the judge to cite extraordinary circumstances under State v. Brown to legally recess the proceeding past the standard 24-hour deadline.

The backstory:

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged multiple CyberTips from Lozano's internet service provider between April and May 2026 involving explicit digital content. Glendale investigators executed search warrants on Verizon Wireless and Metronet, tracing the suspect's account, phone number and IP addresses directly to Lozano, who has lived in Glendale with his wife for eight years.

Collapsed in court

During the 5 a.m. hearing, prosecutor Ashley Stetson pushed for a $150,000 cash bond alongside strict internet bans, warning that each felony count carries a potential ten-year prison sentence to be served consecutively — exposing Lozano to a 100-year sentence if convicted on all charges. Stetson added that the state has grave safety concerns for local youth, alleging Lozano was communicating with underage minors online. Defense attorney Michael Tambu requested a $50,000 secured bond with mandatory electronic monitoring, asking the court to consider Lozano’s local ties despite a criminal history that includes prior arrests for DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Arguments were abruptly interrupted when Lozano became physically incapacitated at the podium. Jail medical personnel responded to treat Lozano before the judge officially issued a release order setting his bond at $150,000 secured.

What's next:

If he posts bail, Lozano is prohibited from contacting minors, banned from possessing a smartphone or accessing the internet outside his legal case, and required to wear an electronic monitor. For now, he remains in custody and is scheduled for a hearing on Sept. 21.