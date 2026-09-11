Arizona community gathers to support family killed in Navajo County crash

The Brief A frybread fundraiser was held in Guadalupe for the families of Kiah Begaye and Giovanni Uballe Huerta. The young couple and their two-year-old and four-year-old sons were killed in a head-on crash in Navajo County on Labor Day near Heber-Overgaard. Community members and donors supported the effort by contributing supplies and buying homemade frybread made by Anita Soto and her team.



When tragedy hits a community, people are taught to look for the helpers.

What we know:

Several helpers have surfaced in the days following a fatal Labor Day crash that killed a Valley family of four, including one woman who has turned a homemade family recipe into a way to give back to those around her.

"It is a labor of love," said Anita Soto of Anita’s Frybread.

In the Guadalupe community, Soto’s fry bread fundraisers are a staple.

Anita Soto and her family used their homemade frybread business to provide financial and emotional support following a fatal crash.

"We’ve been able to help kids with Little League, football camps, baseball camps, music camps, choir. We’ve gone overseas on missions trips," Soto said.

All through frybread sales.

"We use the same recipe my mom used and we don’t change anything. We still make it by hand," Soto said.

"A lot of love goes into that, a lot of time. Not literal blood, sweat and tears, but that’s what goes into it, like we said, a labor of love," said Maria Hernandez, Soto's sister.

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Big picture view:

The mission this Friday was to raise money for the families of Kiah Begaye and Giovanni Uballe Huerta, a young Arizona couple killed along with their 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons in a head-on crash on Labor Day near Heber-Overgaard in Navajo County.

"We dedicate this for you today, and we pray to the Lord for the Huertas and for her family. Lord God, we just thank you, Lord, for the opportunity to bless this family," Soto prayed.

Soto says 75 pounds of dough were made for this sale, with others answering the call to help in more ways than one.

"We got some donations for supplies and people that don’t know the family but want to help," Soto said.

The turnout showcases the strength of the community.

"Just to see everybody come out, it just touches your soul. But more importantly, it touches the people who need this. They’re not just going to take away the funds from this, they’re going to take away the sense of community, that people showed up for them. I believe that, more than the funds, more than anything, that’s what is needed and that’s what happens," Hernandez said.

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