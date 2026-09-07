Four killed, two hurt in head-on crash on Highway 260 near Heber

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The Brief Four people were killed and two others were flown to Arizona hospitals after a head-on crash Monday afternoon. The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 260 near Camp Shadow Pines, west of Heber. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out impairment.



Four people were killed in a Navajo County head-on crash on Monday, the Forest Lakes Fire District said.

What we know:

The Sept. 7 crash happened on Highway 260 near Camp Shadow Pines – a few miles west of Heber – around 12:30 p.m.

Four people were killed, and two people were flown to Valley hospitals.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is alternating eastbound and westbound traffic near the crash site as the investigation and roadway cleanup continues.

What we don't know:

No names have been released. There's no word about what caused this crash.

"Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicular Crimes Unit detectives are leading the investigation. Impairment has not been ruled out," the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said.

Map of the area where the crash happened