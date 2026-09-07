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Hero speaks out on duct-taping plane passenger; Labor Day guide | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 7, 2026 10:45 AM MST
Published September 7, 2026 10:45 AM MST
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PHOENIX - From a passenger who is hailed as a hero after he duct-taped a disorderly Arizona realtor to his seat to what's open and closed for Labor Day, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 7, 2026.

1. Man speaks out after dramatic flight involving disorderly Arizonan

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Hero who duct-taped violent Arizona realtor to plane seat speaks out after suspect fired from Tucson firm
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Hero who duct-taped violent Arizona realtor to plane seat speaks out after suspect fired from Tucson firm

"WHEN YOU'RE ON A PLANE ... YOU CAN'T RETREAT." The hero passenger who duct-taped a disorderly Arizona realtor to his seat breaks down the wild midair struggle that ended with the agent arrested — and fired.

2. Far East Valley man accused of killing northern Arizona pedestrian

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Queen Creek man facing manslaughter charges after 69-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Flagstaff
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Queen Creek man facing manslaughter charges after 69-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Flagstaff

Police say Queen Creek resident Matthew Goodman was speeding and impaired when he struck and killed a 69-year-old pedestrian in Flagstaff on Friday night.

3. Death at Tempe Town Lake

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Recovery operation to take place at Tempe Town Lake, fire officials say
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Recovery operation to take place at Tempe Town Lake, fire officials say

Fire officials in Tempe say crews are set to begin recovering the body of a person from Tempe Town Lake, hours after crews were called to the area for reports of a person going underwater there.

4. Deadly police shooting in North Phoenix

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Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in North Phoenix after Taser fails
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Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in North Phoenix after Taser fails

Phoenix police shot and killed a man on Sunday morning after responding to a call regarding a suicidal person harming himself in an alley near 18th Avenue and Cheryl Drive.

5. What's open and closed this Labor Day

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Labor Day 2026: Here’s what's open and closed
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Labor Day 2026: Here’s what's open and closed

As the nation prepares to celebrate Labor Day, local businesses and major retailers are operating on varying schedules, with some stores modifying their hours while others remain closed for the holiday.

A look at your weather for today

AZ weather: Heat warning for Phoenix this week
AZ weather: Heat warning for Phoenix this week

AZ weather: Heat warning for Phoenix this week

An extreme heat warning is set to take effect for the Valley this week. Meanwhile, there's an increased chance for storm activity to the region later on this week as well.

Get the Full Forecast

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