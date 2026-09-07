Hero speaks out on duct-taping plane passenger; Labor Day guide | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - From a passenger who is hailed as a hero after he duct-taped a disorderly Arizona realtor to his seat to what's open and closed for Labor Day, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 7, 2026.
1. Man speaks out after dramatic flight involving disorderly Arizonan
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"WHEN YOU'RE ON A PLANE ... YOU CAN'T RETREAT." The hero passenger who duct-taped a disorderly Arizona realtor to his seat breaks down the wild midair struggle that ended with the agent arrested — and fired.
2. Far East Valley man accused of killing northern Arizona pedestrian
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Police say Queen Creek resident Matthew Goodman was speeding and impaired when he struck and killed a 69-year-old pedestrian in Flagstaff on Friday night.
3. Death at Tempe Town Lake
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Fire officials in Tempe say crews are set to begin recovering the body of a person from Tempe Town Lake, hours after crews were called to the area for reports of a person going underwater there.
4. Deadly police shooting in North Phoenix
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Phoenix police shot and killed a man on Sunday morning after responding to a call regarding a suicidal person harming himself in an alley near 18th Avenue and Cheryl Drive.
5. What's open and closed this Labor Day
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As the nation prepares to celebrate Labor Day, local businesses and major retailers are operating on varying schedules, with some stores modifying their hours while others remain closed for the holiday.
A look at your weather for today
An extreme heat warning is set to take effect for the Valley this week. Meanwhile, there's an increased chance for storm activity to the region later on this week as well.
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