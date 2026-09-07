Hero speaks out on duct-taping plane passenger; Labor Day guide | Morning News Brief

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From a passenger who is hailed as a hero after he duct-taped a disorderly Arizona realtor to his seat to what's open and closed for Labor Day, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 7, 2026.

1. Man speaks out after dramatic flight involving disorderly Arizonan

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2. Far East Valley man accused of killing northern Arizona pedestrian

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3. Death at Tempe Town Lake

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4. Deadly police shooting in North Phoenix

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5. What's open and closed this Labor Day

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A look at your weather for today

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