Pedestrian struck, killed on Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix

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The Brief A 39-year-old pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix. Investigators say the man was crossing mid-block outside of a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred around 4 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.



A 39-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car early Saturday morning in north Phoenix, according to police.

What we know:

Phoenix Police and Fire Department crews responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near 33rd Drive and Deer Valley Road, just east of 35th Avenue, at about 4 a.m. First responders found the victim at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings from the department's Vehicular Crimes Unit indicate the man was trying to cross Deer Valley Road mid-block outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by an oncoming car.

The driver involved stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with police officers. Detectives noted the driver was not showing signs of impairment, and speed is not believed to have played a role in the collision.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Map of where the fatal collision occurred: