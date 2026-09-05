2 more Arizona communities drop Flock license plate cameras

The Brief Payson and Cottonwood have discontinued their use of Flock automated license plate reader cameras, joining a growing list of Arizona municipalities ending or pausing the technology. Concerns over policy oversight, public transparency, data privacy, and potential misuse by law enforcement officers drove decisions across several cities.



Two more Arizona communities are discontinuing their use of Flock cameras, the automated license plate readers, joining numerous cities across the state.

Payson

The Town of Payson announced the end of its Flock Camera System Contract after officials reviewed its "operational value, policy considerations, and its alignment with community expectations."

They added that having to rely on an externally maintained website to access policy information could create issues with consistency, clarity, and policy oversight.

How Flock Helped:

The town did stand by the positive experiences they have had using Flock, including a February 2026 incident where investigators identified a suspect's vehicle who had been involved in non-consensual contact with a 17-year-old. In October 2025, Payson detectives used Flock data to track vehicle movement to and from a victim’s home involving a deadly fentanyl overdose, resulting in a criminal case. In November, officers used Flock data to narrow the location of an outstanding suspect in a sex trafficking incident to an area within the Phoenix area, which allowed a partner agency to take the suspect into custody.

Town officials also highlighted the success of Flock helping find and recover stolen vehicles, identify wanted persons, and determine whether a suspect vehicle had entered or left Payson’s jurisdiction.

What they're saying:

"The Town views this transition as an opportunity to reassess future technology solutions with a heightened focus on public transparency, community alignment, and clear administrative oversight," Payson officials said. "Going forward, staff will evaluate alternatives intended to provide meaningful public safety benefits while ensuring that privacy protections, program accountability, and policy control remain firmly within the Town’s authority."

Cottonwood

The City of Cottonwood also announced their suspension of the technology, citing their priority in public trust and concerns.

Effective as of Sept. 4, city officials said Flock has been notified of the suspension and the cameras have been deactivated. A scheduled work session will take place on Sept. 22 to "gather all relevant information" for the discussion between the City Council and Cottonwood Police Department.

"We are striving for a comprehensive and transparent presentation that addresses all the concerns we have heard," the city said. "The City of Cottonwood and the Cottonwood Police Department appreciate the community’s engagement and remain committed to maintaining public trust."

Across Arizona

Chandler, Surprise, Cave Creek, and Tempe, are just some of the municipalities joining the suspension. Meanwhile, officers in Goodyear and Apache Junction were placed on leave and resigned, respectively, following the potential misuse of the technology. One Pinal County man even used his truck to bend a camera over privacy concerns.

Arizona officials united in late August to propose strict limits on the automated license plate readers, or potential statewide bans. The proposed bills would require public debate, a supermajority vote to put the guardrails in place, and warrants to access the stored camera data.