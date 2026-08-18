Surprise cancels Flock contract, asks company to remove all equipment

The Brief Surprise is canceling its contract with Flock Safety and asking the company to remove its automated license plate readers. The decision comes after a Surprise police officer was placed on leave over the alleged misuse of the technology. Several Arizona cities are facing scrutiny and concerns over officer misuse, data sharing, and Fourth Amendment violations.



The city of Surprise is canceling its contract with Flock Safety amid several investigations across Arizona over suspected misuse of automated license plate readers.

The backstory:

Surprise suspended the use of Flock cameras, and now the city wants the company to remove its equipment.

Last week, a Surprise police officer was placed on leave, accused of possible misuse of the automated license plate readers. That is when the city announced it was suspending the program. Now, Surprise has decided to terminate its contract with Flock, officials confirmed with FOX 10.

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Dig deeper:

Police have credited the technology for solving several crimes, but it has also come under intense scrutiny in recent months as critics have argued about the potential misuse of the system, and concerns have been raised about whether they violate the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution by being considered a warrantless search.

Several other Arizona cities, including Chandler, Tempe, and Goodyear, have had issues with automated license plate readers. That includes possible misuse by police officers and data-sharing concerns. Flock founder and CEO Garrett Langley is defending the technology and announced extra oversight on data and usage.

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What we don't know:

Surprise police did not identify the officer who was placed on leave. It's also not clear when the Flock company will take down the cameras.