Phoenix high school hosts free community fair to inspire future first responders

The Brief Franklin Police and Fire High School hosted its annual family community fair on Saturday in Phoenix, bringing local agencies to the campus. The event provided free healthcare services, including mammograms, vaccinations, and health screenings, as well as haircuts and food. Organizers aimed to teach students the value of public service while inspiring children to pursue careers as first responders.



A Phoenix high school opened its doors to the community Saturday for a day of free fun, healthcare, and giving back.

What we know:

Franklin Police and Fire High School hosted its annual community fair, bringing dozens of local agencies right to the campus. It was all about teaching students the true meaning of public service while inspiring the next generation of first responders.

Local perspective:

It’s something April Hernandez and her family look forward to every September.

"We come actually every year," Hernandez, a Franklin parent, said.

Hundreds came out for the fair on Sept. 5, which brings countless Phoenix groups and agencies to the campus.

"We just feel like giving back is something we can do, especially as a public service high school and teaching our kids all the values of what good public service can bring," said Shannon Griffith, a teacher at Franklin Police and Fire High School.

What was Offered?:

From health consultations to snacks and performances, almost everything on site was free for all in attendance.

"We have free haircuts and mammograms being offered, health screenings, vaccinations, the firefighters are here installing car seats," Griffith said.

"There’s a lot of stuff for the families to come and have fun with," Hernandez added.

Future Careers:

Since Franklin is a specialty school that helps students prepare for careers in public safety, the event also gives children like Hernandez's son Nazareth a glimpse of their dream jobs.

"I want to be a firefighter when I grow up," Nazareth told FOX 10.

Looking Ahead:

By paying it forward to community members of all ages today, organizers hope to inspire future generations.

"We’re also doing something that is giving back to the community, kind of raising our kids up to understand the values of public service," Griffith said.