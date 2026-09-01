Mesa Police officers involved in Chandler shooting, PD says

The Brief Mesa Police officers were involved in a shooting in Chandler on Tuesday night, Sept. 1. The shooting took place near McQueen and Frye roads, police said.



The Chandler Police Department says Mesa Police officers were involved in a shooting in Chandler on Tuesday night.

The Sept. 1 incident happened near McQueen and Frye roads.

"The scene remains active, and the public is asked to avoid the area until it has been deemed safe," Mesa Police said.

While the Mesa Police Department has not released exact details, the Chandler Police Department confirmed it's assisting in the shooting investigation.

We are working to learn more — stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates on this developing story.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mesa Police officers were involved in a shooting in Chandler, Arizona near McQueen and Frye roads on Tuesday night, Sept. 1, 2026.

Map of the area where the incident happened