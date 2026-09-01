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Mesa Police officers involved in Chandler shooting, PD says

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 1, 2026 9:38 PM MST Published September 1, 2026 8:08 PM MST

The Brief

    • Mesa Police officers were involved in a shooting in Chandler on Tuesday night, Sept. 1.
    • The shooting took place near McQueen and Frye roads, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department says Mesa Police officers were involved in a shooting in Chandler on Tuesday night.

The Sept. 1 incident happened near McQueen and Frye roads.

"The scene remains active, and the public is asked to avoid the area until it has been deemed safe," Mesa Police said.

While the Mesa Police Department has not released exact details, the Chandler Police Department confirmed it's assisting in the shooting investigation.

We are working to learn more — stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates on this developing story.

Mesa officers involved in Chandler shooting, police say
Mesa officers involved in Chandler shooting, police say

Mesa officers involved in Chandler shooting, police say

Officers with the Mesa Police Department were involved in a Chandler shooting on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 1. It happened near McQueen and Frye roads. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has the latest.

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Mesa Police officers were involved in a shooting in Chandler, Arizona near McQueen and Frye roads on Tuesday night, Sept. 1, 2026.

Map of the area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Mesa Police Department and the Chandler Police Department.

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