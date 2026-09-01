Two dead in Grand Canyon flash flooding as damaged water supply cancels overnight stays

The Brief Search and rescue crews are scouring the Grand Canyon for one missing person after weekend flash flooding left at least two dead. The disaster caused a massive infrastructure crisis, severely damaging the Transcanyon Waterline and prompting a stage four water restriction. Overnight stays inside the park are canceled until Sept. 6, but the canyon remains open for day use with limited services.



Search and rescue crews are still scouring the Grand Canyon after deadly flash flooding over the weekend. Officials say at least two people are dead, and one person remains missing.

What they're saying:

"We're prioritizing the search and rescue efforts around the Phantom Ranch developed area and the Delta," National Parks Service Western Incident Management Team Incident Commander Brian Bloom said. "And so that involves K-9 units, helicopters and drones."

The disaster is also creating a massive infrastructure crisis for the park. People inside are on a stage four water restriction due to damage to the park's main water supply, the Transcanyon Waterline.

A weekend flash flood killed at least two people and damaged the park's main water supply. The canyon remains open for day use only.

"That line was battered, bruised, and decimated in certain areas," officials said at a press conference Monday. University of New Mexico Distinguished Professor Emerita Laura Crossey says the line distributes water to millions of park visitors each year, plus the permanent residents.

"This is going to be replacing miles of pipe, not a leak in one place in the pipeline," Crossey said.

The National Parks Service says it is working to assess that damage as the park remains in a stage four water restriction.

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Local perspective:

With overnight stays inside the park canceled until Sept. 6, the Red Feather Lodge in Tusayan says it has been accommodating guests who originally had lodging booked inside the park.

"We're able to relocate," Red Feather Lodge General Manager Julie Aldaz said. "And usually, if we're not already cheaper than what they were paying in the park, we'll match what they were being charged in the park."

The good news? The park is still open for visitors during the day.

"The canyon is open for day use with limited water supply," Aldaz said. "There's restaurants inside the National Park that are open, but with limited meals, and I think they're being served on plastic and that kind of stuff right now."

"I think if you were planning on coming, you should still plan on coming," Aldaz added.

What's next:

The National Parks Service told FOX 10 that it will continue to assess the damage to the Transcanyon Waterline in the coming days, so repairs can be made, but the immediate priority will be search and rescue and stabilization of the area.