Arizona weather forecast: Humidity and rain chances set to rise

The Brief Moderate temperatures will continue in Phoenix with forecast highs reaching 101 degrees Tuesday, 102 degrees Wednesday, and 103 degrees Thursday. Rain chances and humidity will rise in Phoenix and the High Country by Thursday evening, bringing scattered storm potential through the weekend. Weekend temperatures will drop to 100 degrees Friday and 99 degrees Saturday before warming back to 103 degrees on Sunday under partly sunny skies.



Thanks to an active weather pattern the last few days, temperatures have turned more moderate across the board. Fortunately, the forecast temperatures are not expected to warm too much the next few days ahead.

Big picture view:

With low pressure sitting over the west coast, and high pressure shifting well to Arizona's east, we are watching drier air wedge in over our state.

At the surface, moisture remains. Enough to make it humid across the state, and to allow for widely scattered showers to fire off during the afternoon around the state. The best chance will be over higher terrain in our state, especially in Northern, Eastern, and Southeastern Arizona. In the Valley, there is a low chance a stray shower or storm could develop along the southwestern periphery of the Valley. Generally, the state will run much drier than Monday.

Temperatures:

The forecast high hits 101 degrees in Phoenix Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, the high hits 102 degrees and 103 is forecast by Thursday. Humidity levels drop slightly through Wednesday, but then start to rebound Thursday and beyond.

Looking Ahead:

Storm chances increase along with the humidity. In Phoenix, rain chances jump by Thursday evening and Friday. The potential for scattered storms remains on Saturday, and potentially Sunday, too. In the High Country, after a couple days of spotty chances Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon storms will become much more likely starting Thursday.

With the return of rain, temperatures are yet again forecast to fall. The high is expected to cap at 100 on Friday and 99 on Saturday. Sunday the temperature will increase to 103 degrees with a partly sunny sky.

The tropics across the Pacific have been active recently. While there are no storms directly forecast to run towards land at this time, there is a low chance some tropical moisture could be pulled into the pattern by next week. We'll keep an eye on that potential in the days to come.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.