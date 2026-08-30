2 dead after early morning shooting in Scottsdale, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:01 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:04 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:15 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:30 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Tonopah Desert, Rio Verde/Salt River, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Superior, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonto Basin, New River Mesa, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Buckeye/Avondale
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau

2 dead after early morning shooting in Scottsdale, police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Scottsdale
Published August 30, 2026 2:33 PM MST
Published August 30, 2026 2:33 PM MST
article

Police tape surrounds the scene in a Scottsdale neighborhood as detectives investigate a shooting that left two people dead. (FOX 10)

The Brief

    • Scottsdale Police are investigating an early morning shooting near North 68th Place and East Palm Lane as a murder-suicide.
    • Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 7 a.m. but later died from their injuries.
    • Detectives and crime scene specialists remain on scene gathering evidence, but police stress the shooting was an isolated incident.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. near North 68th Place and East Palm Lane after reports of gunfire involving two people.

First responders initially transported both victims to a nearby hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. Authorities confirmed that both people later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities, ages or relationships of those involved, pending family notifications.

What they're saying:

Investigators maintain that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, reassuring neighbors that there is no active threat to the community. "This is being investigated as a murder suicide," a department spokesperson told FOX 1

Map of the area where the double fatality occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Scottsdale Police Department.

ScottsdaleCrime and Public SafetyNews