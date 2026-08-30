2 dead after early morning shooting in Scottsdale, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. near North 68th Place and East Palm Lane after reports of gunfire involving two people.
First responders initially transported both victims to a nearby hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. Authorities confirmed that both people later died.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released the identities, ages or relationships of those involved, pending family notifications.
What they're saying:
Investigators maintain that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, reassuring neighbors that there is no active threat to the community. "This is being investigated as a murder suicide," a department spokesperson told FOX 1
Map of the area where the double fatality occurred:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Scottsdale Police Department.