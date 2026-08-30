2 dead after early morning shooting in Scottsdale, police say

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The Brief Scottsdale Police are investigating an early morning shooting near North 68th Place and East Palm Lane as a murder-suicide. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 7 a.m. but later died from their injuries. Detectives and crime scene specialists remain on scene gathering evidence, but police stress the shooting was an isolated incident.



Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. near North 68th Place and East Palm Lane after reports of gunfire involving two people.

First responders initially transported both victims to a nearby hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. Authorities confirmed that both people later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities, ages or relationships of those involved, pending family notifications.

What they're saying:

Investigators maintain that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, reassuring neighbors that there is no active threat to the community. "This is being investigated as a murder suicide," a department spokesperson told FOX 1

Map of the area where the double fatality occurred: