Life-size Lego Sparky statue coming to Tempe's Mill Avenue

The Brief An Arizona State University professor is constructing a six-foot-tall Lego statue of Sparky the Sun Devil for the upcoming football season. The life-size creation uses a welded metal frame and roughly 30,000 Lego pieces in shades matching ASU maroon and gold colors. Set for unveiling at homecoming, the finished 30,000-piece structure will be displayed permanently at a new Rally House location on Mill Avenue.



The countdown to the Arizona State University football season is on, and one professor is already focusing on the homecoming game, where a project months in the making will be unveiled in hopes of serving as a good luck charm for the team.

The Statue:

Brick by brick, Tim Gomez builds. His creation this time is a six-foot-tall Sparky the Sun Devil.

"It will be 30,000 pieces when it's all said and done, and hopefully it will be unveiled at homecoming," Gomez said.

The ASU professor of public administration started Timmy's Brick Lab, selling smaller Lego Sparky kits. Now, he is going life-size using a welded metal frame.

"If I were to build this without a frame or internal structure, the ankles would snap. All that weight would compress on the lowest parts," Gomez said.

The Progress:

With weeks to spare, he is finishing up the legs.

"I have the hips, the structural part of the hips. I have Technic beams, but before that, I got to finish out these legs," Gomez said.

The Workshop:

As a Sun Devil, it is fitting that the construction takes place inside a garage during an Arizona summer.

"A lot of time in here building it in my garage because my wife and family don't want it in the middle of the living room, which is fair," Gomez said.

Big picture view:

Gomez loves building Legos and even sports a Lego tattoo. There is a lot of work went into planning and crafting the idea.

"Probably got about 3,000 in there. Got more in the house. I know I'll need more, but I don't know what yet," Gomez said.

Its Permanent Home:

Once it is unveiled, the structure will find a permanent home on Mill Avenue at the new Rally House. It represents maroon and gold, Lego style.

"We're lucky ASU colors are in Lego, so this is bright light orange and dark red but close enough to maroon and gold. I ordered close to 15–20,000 pieces over a two-week span, and it was a lot of boxes," Gomez said.

Dig deeper:

The project is creative for a public administration professor, though another line might belong on the resume soon.

"Maybe there's a Lego professor job one day, and I'll apply for it!" Gomez said.