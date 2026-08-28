Scottsdale dog rescue overwhelmed as pet abandonments surge

The Brief A non-profit dog rescue in Scottsdale reports a surge in pets being abandoned by their owners. Desert Tails Shelter is currently overwhelmed and operating at maximum capacity with limited funding. Shelter officials urge struggling owners to work with local rescues instead of abandoning pets in dangerous conditions.



A non-profit dog rescue in Scottsdale says it is seeing an increase in pets being abandoned by their owners.

Desert Tails Shelter says it is already overwhelmed at max capacity — with limited funding.

Having saved over 3,100 dogs in eight years, Scottsdale's Desert Tails Shelter needs public support as it operates at capacity due to an influx of abandoned pets.

What you can do:

The organization says if you need to re-home your dog, work with local rescues. Fill out the applications and do the work — because it will take some time. You can also take your pet to dog-friendly places — and make posts on social media — to get the word out.

The shelter is asking for donations to keep up with the demand.

Having saved over 3,100 dogs in eight years, Scottsdale's Desert Tails Shelter needs public support as it operates at capacity due to an influx of abandoned pets.

Dig deeper:

The shelter says abandoning dogs is dangerous in this heat — and they could also become prey for coyotes.

"We're seeing more and more dogs being dumped because these people are having to make unimaginable decisions to get the dogs out of their hands and, you know, I mean, it's a commitment. It takes its time. Dogs, you know, are a commitment," Adama Pfaff, director of Desert Tails Shelter, said. "They're tying them to the doors of our rescues, they're dumping them in the desert, they're dumping them in back alleys, parking lots, it's just it's everywhere."

The shelter has been around for about eight years — and has rescued more than 3,100 dogs.

More resources if you need to surrender your pet, or need resources to keep your pet