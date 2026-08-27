Man killed, his teenage daughter wounded in Buckeye shooting

The Brief Two people were shot on Aug. 27 at a home in Buckeye's Sienna Hills neighborhood near Verrado Way and McDowell Road. One of the victims, a man in his 30s, died. His 17-year-old daughter was wounded and hospitalized. Police say the suspect in the shooting was detained at the scene.



Police say a man is dead, and his teenage daughter is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning at a Buckeye home.

What we know:

Just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 27, Buckeye police say officers responded to the Sienna Hills neighborhood near Verrado Way and McDowell Road for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Inside the home, police say the officers found the girl's father, a man in his 30s, dead from gunshot wounds.

(KSAZ-TV)

"That's the shooter"

What they're saying:

Police say the suspect, a man in his 20s, was detained at the scene. A weapon was also recovered.

"We had a sergeant who was still in full uniform driving her marked vehicle, just got off shift and was on her way home when she heard the call kick out and realize that she was pretty close to the area where the incident had occurred," said Carissa Planalp, a Buckeye police spokesperson. "So she immediately responded to the areas. She encounters a lage group of people who are pointing to an individual. They say, ‘That’s the shooter. That's the shooter.'" The sergeant engages the suspect, gives him commands, and the suspect complies and was detained without any incident."

Buckeye police spokesperson Carissa Planalp (KSAZ-TV)

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

"We realize this is a very large scene. it is very upsetting for people to wake up in the morning, first thing, seeing police lights outside their door," Planalp said. "We want people to understand that there is no ongoing threat to the community."

Dig deeper:

Police say a large family lives at the home and investigators believe the shooting happened after a fight broke out inside.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect, who also lives at the home.

"He's still being questioned to find out exactly what happened here and what was his involvement," Planalp said.

A double shooting on Aug. 27 in Buckeye left a man dead and his teen daughter wounded. (Buckeye Police Department)

What we don't know:

No identities have been released, and it's unknown if the suspect is related to the victims.

Map of where the shooting happened: