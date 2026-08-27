Seen on TV: August 27

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Thursday, August 27, 2026

Harry & Izzy’s

12770 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

www.haryyandizzys.com

Tattered Flag Project

Scout Vintage Market

7 E. Palo Verde St., Suite 1

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://www.scoutvintageshoppeaz.com/

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