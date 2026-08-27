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until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, New River Mesa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
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Seen on TV: August 27

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 27, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published August 27, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Harry & Izzy’s

Tattered Flag Project

Scout Vintage Market 

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews