Phoenix council approves mental health funding after former officers face assault charges

The Brief The Phoenix Police Department's history of violent incidents was addressed during a Phoenix City Council meeting following the arrest and firing of two officers. Former officers Antonio Felix and Luis Vasquez Jr. face felony charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence linked to an Aug. 5 traffic stop. The city council voted to approve funding for officer psychological services, with Councilwoman Anna Hernandez casting the sole dissenting vote.



The Phoenix Police Department's history of violent incidents was a major topic at a Phoenix City Council meeting as the department reels from the firing and arrest of two officers charged with kidnapping and assault tied to a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Anna Hernandez expressed fear that the police department is putting officers with a pattern of violence back on the streets. Her criticism came as the council debated funding for officers' mental health, just hours after two former officers bonded out of jail.

"Our department continues to place officers on the streets that attack and are violent to my residents in District 7," Hernandez said, referring to the department's history of using excessive force.

Hernandez specifically named the South Mountain Precinct. It is the same precinct where former officers Antonio Felix and Luis Vasquez Jr. were assigned.

What we know:

The men now face felony charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence stemming from an Aug. 5 traffic stop. Prosecutors say Vasquez and Felix crashed into a couple's car, smashed a window, and Tased them multiple times.

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Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also weighed in, saying in a statement: "I’m angry and upset at what happened. That it took place at the hands of two people who were Phoenix Police officers makes me sick. I am grateful to Chief Giordano for acting quickly, ordering an investigation, firing these officers, and placing them under arrest."

Health Funding Debate:

That incident hung over the council chambers as lawmakers debated a separate measure to fund psychological services for officers who go through traumatic events.

"I still have some concerns though on, how we’re actually keeping officers that need more services, just more services, off our streets," Hernandez said.

Officer Evaluations:

The Phoenix Police Department stated that officers who use excessive force are evaluated before they can return to service.

"We're really relying on the mental health professionals to give us the recommendation, and then we're proceeding with those recommendations," a Phoenix Police Department representative said.

If officers are cleared, police said they will retrain with firearms. The chief gets the final say on whether to send them back on duty.

"They have an opportunity to speak about it because we know that if you compartmentalize, and you keep it down, it's just going to end up building, and you're going to get some form of effect or some form of symptom that's going to come out later," a Phoenix Police Department representative said.

The Vote:

The Phoenix City Council voted yes in favor of psychological services for officers. Hernandez was the only council member to vote no.