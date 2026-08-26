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'The risk of misuse is too great': Tempe turns off Flock system

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 26, 2026 11:05 AM MST Published August 26, 2026 10:48 AM MST
article

FILE: Flock Safety camera in Tempe

The Brief

    • Tempe says it has shut off its Flock automated license plate reader system.
    • Mayor Corey Woods says "the risk of misuse is too great" when it comes to the Flock system.
    • Over the last month, there have been several cases of alleged misuse of the Flock system in multiple Valley cities.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe is the latest Valley city to say no to Flock.

What we know:

City officials on Aug. 26 said its Flock automated license plate reader system has been shut off. The city added that it will end its contract with Flock and the cameras are no longer collecting license-plate data.

Tempe will not seek another company to replace the Flock system.

Wednesday's decision comes after the city ended data sharing from its Flock cameras earlier this month.

"The risk of misuse is too great"

What they're saying:

The city says that while there has been no improper use of the Flock cameras in Tempe, other instances across Arizona involving the alleged misuse of data led to their decision to remove the technology.

"These cameras have helped our police officers do their jobs, and we don't discount that," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a statement. "But the risk of misuse is too great. We have to be able to provide public safety in a way that maintains the trust of our community. For Tempe, that means taking these cameras down."

Related

Chandler police officer admits to misusing Flock camera system and resigns: PD
article

Chandler police officer admits to misusing Flock camera system and resigns: PD

Chandler Police say an officer who admitted to using the city's now-discontinued Flock automated license plate reader technology in an improper manner has stepped down from their post

Officials say that although the system has been shut off, residents may continue to see Flock cameras until the equipment is removed.

"Data previously collected by the system is stored for 30 days and then automatically deleted unless it is connected to an ongoing case or investigation," officials said. "No new license plate data is being collected now that the system has been turned off."

Big picture view:

Officials say shutting down the Flock system will change the way police conduct investigations.

"Ending the use of the Flock system will change how Tempe Police approaches some investigations," officials said. "Officers will continue to use other investigative tools and law enforcement partnerships to prevent crime, solve cases and respond when the community needs them."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an Aug. 26 news release from the city of Tempe.

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