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Man accused of damaging Phoenix photo safety camera, dragging it down the street in a school zone

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 26, 2026 12:57 PM MST Published August 26, 2026 12:55 PM MST
article

Brandon Ribadeneira

The Brief

    • Brandon Ribadeneira, 20, allegedly damaged a photo safety camera in a school zone near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive.
    • After knocking down the camera, police say Ribadeneira dragged it down the street with his truck.
    • Ribadeneira was arrested a week after the incident and booked into jail.

PHOENIX - Police say a man who was caught on video damaging a photo safety camera in a Phoenix school zone has been arrested.

What we know:

On Aug. 18 at about 10 a.m., Phoenix police say 20-year-old Brandon Ribadeneira intentionally damaged a camera near Cave Creek Road and Deer Valley Drive, causing over $47,000 in damages.

"Ribadeneira was driving over the posted speed limit, activating the Photo Safety Camera. He then pulled over, exited his vehicle, pushed over the Photo Safety Camera and struck it several times with a rock before leaving the area," police said in a news release. "A short time later, Ribadeneira returned in a truck, attached a strap to the device and attempted to drag it down the street, causing additional damage before the strap broke."

The damaged photo safety camera lying on the ground. (Phoenix PD)

Police say after damaging the camera, Ribadeneira fled the scene. He was arrested a week later after investigators reviewed footage from the damaged camera.

Ribadeneira was booked into jail and is accused of felony criminal damage.

Map of where the incident happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews