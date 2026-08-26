Seen on TV: August 26

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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The Roosevelt Phoenix

815 N. 2nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.instagram.com/therooseveltphx/

2026 Heat Relief Network

John Allen's Personal Training

1211 W. Ocotillo Rd., Suite #1

Chandler, AZ 85248

https://johnallensaz.com/

Arizona Grand Gala of Stars 2026

Sept. 5 at the Orpheum Theare Phoenix

203 W. Adams St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

www.azgrandgalaofstars.com

Live-streamed video