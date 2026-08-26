Seen on TV: August 26
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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
The Roosevelt Phoenix
- 815 N. 2nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.instagram.com/therooseveltphx/
2026 Heat Relief Network
John Allen's Personal Training
- 1211 W. Ocotillo Rd., Suite #1
- Chandler, AZ 85248
- https://johnallensaz.com/
Arizona Grand Gala of Stars 2026
- Sept. 5 at the Orpheum Theare Phoenix
- 203 W. Adams St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- www.azgrandgalaofstars.com