Arizona flags to fly at half-staff to honor Dolly Parton

The Brief Gov. Katie Hobbs ordered flags across Arizona state buildings lowered to half-staff to honor country music legend Dolly Parton. Flags will remain at half-staff from Aug. 25 until sunset on Sept. 1 following Parton's death at age 80. Parton died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after reportedly being admitted for kidney and autoimmune-related health issues.



Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered flags across Arizona to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Dolly Parton.

What we know:

Following Tuesday's announcement of the country music singer's death at the age of 80, Hobbs ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered from Aug. 25, to sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The Arizona Department of Administration encourages people, businesses and organizations to join the tribute.

The backstory:

The death of the legendary music icon was announced on her social media account on Aug. 25. Parton died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, after reportedly being admitted Aug. 21 for kidney and autoimmune-related health issues, TMZ reported.

Parton will be laid to rest by her late husband, Carl Dean, at a Nashville Mausoleum in her high heels and a comfortable cotton dress.