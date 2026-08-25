Arizona student surprised with Super Bowl LXI tickets, beating odds in national drawing

The Brief The American Heart Association and the Arizona Cardinals surprised a student at Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies with two tickets to Super Bowl LXI. The student earned the grand prize through a nationwide drawing after completing a hands-only CPR initiative called "Finn's Mission." The youth program encourages students across the country to learn life-saving skills and establish heart-healthy habits.



The American Heart Association and the Arizona Cardinals teamed up for a massive surprise at the Mesa Academy for Advanced Studies.

What we know:

Cardinals mascot Big Red and the cheerleaders crashed a morning assembly to present one lucky, unsuspecting student with two tickets to Super Bowl LXI.

The student earned the once-in-a-lifetime prize through the Kids Heart Challenge and "Finn's Mission." It's a national youth program through the NFL Play 60 initiative that challenges kids to learn life-saving hands-only CPR and adopt heart-healthy habits.

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What they're saying:

"Winning the tickets was very nice," sixth grader Mark Lathouwers said. "I did not expect it. Out of thousands of people, for me to be the one to win the tickets... I mean I hope the Cardinals make it to the Super Bowl."

Big picture view:

Everyone who completed the mission was entered into a nationwide drawing, and this local student beat the odds to win the grand prize.

Why you should care:

It also serves as a great reminder of how important it is to learn CPR.