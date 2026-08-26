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Cave Creek ends Flock camera contract: 'Best interest of the community'

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 26, 2026 7:59 PM MST
Published August 26, 2026 7:59 PM MST
article

A Flock surveillance camera (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Town of Cave Creek terminated its contract with Flock Safety and removed its automated license plate readers due to privacy concerns and networked data sharing.
    • Local officials cited policy limitations and the recent theft of a camera at 32nd Street and Carefree Highway as key reasons for ending the program early.
    • The decision comes as several Arizona law enforcement agencies in Tempe, Apache Junction, and Chandler address license plate reader misuse and contract cancellations.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - The Town of Cave Creek has ended its contract with Flock Safety's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology.

What we know:

In an Aug. 26 announcement, the town says it made the decision based on the concerns of residents, policy limitations, and recent incidents involving Flock camera use.

"Town staff, in consultation with its Town attorney, originally sought to find a balance between improving law enforcement capabilities and protecting the privacy of residents. However, it became clear that any local policy or safeguards could not extend beyond the Town’s jurisdiction, as FLOCK’s networked design allows data to be shared and accessed by external law enforcement agencies. This limitation prevented the Town from ensuring the level of privacy protection sought by Cave Creek officials and the community," the town said.

Initially, the town planned to talk more about Flock cameras at a Sept. 15 town council meeting and how potential policies could be put into place, but considering the issues other cities and states have experienced with the cameras, it determined ending the contract was in the best interest of the community.

The theft of a Flock camera at 32nd Street and Carefree Highway also played a role in the decision — all remaining cameras were removed by the town.

What's next:

The town manager and attorney plan to address the contract termination at a Sept. 1 town council meeting.

Dig deeper:

Several Valley law enforcement agencies are grappling with license plate reader issues.

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Town of Cave Creek and FOX 10 Phoenix reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyCave CreekNews