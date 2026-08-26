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Arizona Governor candidates address Flock cameras as cities drop the technology

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 26, 2026 8:42 PM MST
Published August 26, 2026 8:42 PM MST
Flock Safety cameras removed in Tempe, Cave Creek
Flock Safety cameras removed in Tempe, Cave Creek

Flock Safety cameras removed in Tempe, Cave Creek

Tempe and Cave Creek join other jurisdictions in ending automated license plate reader programs. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has the details.

The Brief

    • Tempe and Cave Creek are ending their contracts with Flock Safety for automated license plate readers.
    • The decisions follow similar actions by Surprise, Pinal County, and Chandler amid privacy concerns.
    • Both candidates for Arizona governor discussed the technology and its safeguards at a recent forum.

Two more Arizona jurisdictions are ending their contracts with Flock Safety, citing concerns about privacy protections as scrutiny of the automated license plate reader technology continues to grow.

What we know:

Tempe and Cave Creek announced the decisions Wednesday, joining Surprise, Pinal County and Chandler, which have also ended or announced plans to end their Flock programs this month.

The decisions come amid allegations of misuse, officer resignations and broader concerns about how automated license plate reader data is collected, stored and shared.

The issue was also a focus of a law enforcement forum this week where both candidates for Arizona governor weighed in on the technology.

Related

Arizona governor candidates outline public safety positions
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Arizona governor candidates outline public safety positions

Arizona Governor candidates, Gov. Katie Hobbs and Rep. Andy Biggs, answered public safety questions separately at an Arizona Police Association forum at ASU Downtown Phoenix.

Flock in Tempe:

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said Tempe police found no misuse of the city's Flock system. But he said concerns surrounding automated license plate readers have become part of a broader conversation about privacy and potential misuse.

"It came to the larger, more global conversation that was taking place about automated license plate readers, which was there was widespread concern about misuse and about privacy rights," Woods said.

Tempe has since shut off all 33 of its automated license plate reader cameras.

Woods said the city also had a pilot program with Axon that will end.

Tempe City Councilman Bobby Nichols said he has been pushing for changes since last October.

Related

'The risk of misuse is too great': Tempe turns off Flock system
article

'The risk of misuse is too great': Tempe turns off Flock system

Automated license plate readers in Tempe have been shut off, officials said on Aug. 26. "The risk of misuse is too great," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said.

"It doesn't matter what your political beliefs are, you have a right to safe and secure personally identifying information," Nichols said. "You have a right to have your privacy protected under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution."

Unlike some jurisdictions that have left open the possibility of continuing to use Flock with additional safeguards, Tempe said it will not partner with another automated license plate reader company.

The city acknowledged that ending the Flock system will change how police conduct some investigations. Woods, however, said he has full confidence in the Tempe Police Department.

"They're still going to continue to provide the same high levels of public safety and service to all of the people who live, work and play in the city of Tempe," Woods said. "But at the same time, they're just going to simply identify new ways to do that."

A Flock surveillance camera (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Flock in Cave Creek:

Cave Creek also announced it was ending its Flock program, making it the latest Arizona jurisdiction to take action against the technology.

"Town staff, in consultation with its Town attorney, originally sought to find a balance between improving law enforcement capabilities and protecting the privacy of residents. However, it became clear that any local policy or safeguards could not extend beyond the Town’s jurisdiction, as FLOCK’s networked design allows data to be shared and accessed by external law enforcement agencies. This limitation prevented the Town from ensuring the level of privacy protection sought by Cave Creek officials and the community," the town said.

Related

Cave Creek ends Flock camera contract: 'Best interest of the community'
article

Cave Creek ends Flock camera contract: 'Best interest of the community'

Cave Creek has terminated its license plate reader contract with Flock Safety following privacy concerns, networked data sharing limitations, and camera theft.

Candidates Talk Flock Cameras:

The decisions come as both candidates for governor have called for a balance between public safety and privacy protections.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said she believes local communities should determine how they use the technology, while the state should establish safeguards.

"I believe the state's role is not telling local communities how to solve crimes, how to deploy technology in their communities, but our job is to place guardrails," Hobbs said.

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, who is running for governor, said law enforcement needs support while also acknowledging constitutional concerns.

"We need to make sure that we have the technology necessary to protect the public, but there's a very delicate balancing act that you're going to have to deal with," Biggs said. "... serious constitutional constraints we need to be careful with."

The recent decisions mark a growing shift among Arizona jurisdictions weighing the benefits of automated license plate readers against concerns over privacy, data sharing and potential misuse.

Hobbs, Biggs discuss the AZ border, Flock cameras
Hobbs, Biggs discuss the AZ border, Flock cameras

Hobbs, Biggs discuss the AZ border, Flock cameras

Governor Katie Hobbs and Congressman Andy Biggs addressed law enforcement leaders at an Arizona forum on Aug. 25 as they are months away from the 2026 election for Arizona's next governor.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, Tempe City Councilman Bobby Nichols, Gov. Katie Hobbs, and Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs.

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