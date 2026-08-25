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Arizona governor candidates outline public safety positions

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published August 25, 2026 6:56 PM MST
Published August 25, 2026 6:56 PM MST

The Brief

    • Arizona candidates for governor will not debate ahead of the November election but will appear at a public safety forum hosted by the Arizona Police Association on Aug. 25.
    • Gov. Katie Hobbs and Rep. Andy Biggs will answer public safety questions one at a time and will not share the stage.
    • The event at Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix campus allows voters to hear candidate positions without a back-and-forth debate format.

PHOENIX - Arizona candidates for governor are not going to be debating ahead of the November election, but they will both appear at a public safety forum hosted by the Arizona Police Association.

The Aug. 25 event takes place at Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix campus.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images) Rep. Andy Biggs (Cassidy Araiza/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The forum will allow both Gov. Katie Hobbs and Rep. Andy Biggs to answer public safety-related questions one at a time. According to the Arizona Police Association, they will not share the stage at all. Rather, it is a chance for voters to hear some of their positions on public safety without a back-and-forth interaction.

Arizona Police Association Executive Director Joe Clure said the event is set up to showcase the positions of two candidates on everything from immigration and border policing to hot topics like automatic license-plate readers.

Clure said the governor is responsible for many important decisions regarding public safety in Arizona, including the budget set for public safety agencies at the Capitol. He added that both candidates have shown in the past that they are invested in public safety for Arizonans.

The Source

  • Information in this story was provided by the Arizona Police Association.

2026 ElectionsArizona PoliticsKatie HobbsAndy BiggsNewsPhoenix