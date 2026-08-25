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Dolly Parton remembered; Target pulls controversial costume | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 25, 2026 6:49 PM MST
Published August 25, 2026 6:49 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From people remembering the life and legacy of music legend Dolly Parton to why a Target costume was pulled from the shelves, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

1. Far East Valley woman allegedly shot her neighbor

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Apache Junction woman arrested after shooting neighbor, police say
article

Apache Junction woman arrested after shooting neighbor, police say

Thirty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Ward surrendered to SWAT officers after allegedly shooting her neighbor in Apache Junction.

2. Target apologizes over controversial Halloween costume

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Target apologizes, pulls Halloween costume over offensive imagery
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Target apologizes, pulls Halloween costume over offensive imagery

Retailer chain Target has pulled a Halloween costume off shelves and issued an apology after admitting the offensive nature of the product.

3. Remembering Dolly Parton's impact on Arizona

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Dolly Parton's Imagination Library leaves mark on Arizona children
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Dolly Parton's Imagination Library leaves mark on Arizona children

Following the passing of Dolly Parton, Arizona residents reflect on her kindness and the massive impact of her Imagination Library.

Also Read: Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80 following 'brief battle with cancer'

4. Arizona man accused of neglecting his dogs

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Man arrested after dogs were found without water at Wittmann home: MCSO
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Man arrested after dogs were found without water at Wittmann home: MCSO

Officials with MCSO say deputies have arrested a man in Wittmann for allegedly neglecting his dogs. The dogs were allegedly left without water for days, and one died from heat stress, according to a veterinarian.

5. Bar standoff in Phoenix ends with arrest

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Man in custody following armed standoff at Phoenix bar
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Man in custody following armed standoff at Phoenix bar

A man who allegedly pulled out a gun inside Dunes Cocktail Lounge near 35th and Dunlap avenues on August 25, leading to an hours-long standoff, has been taken into custody.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Phoenix hits record high of 115 degrees
Phoenix hits record high of 115 degrees

Phoenix hits record high of 115 degrees

Tuesday brought a record high of 115 degrees to Phoenix as extreme heat warnings remain active across much of Arizona.

Get the Full Forecast

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