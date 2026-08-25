Dolly Parton remembered; Target pulls controversial costume | Nightly Roundup

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From people remembering the life and legacy of music legend Dolly Parton to why a Target costume was pulled from the shelves, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

1. Far East Valley woman allegedly shot her neighbor

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2. Target apologizes over controversial Halloween costume

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3. Remembering Dolly Parton's impact on Arizona

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Also Read: Dolly Parton, music icon, dies at 80 following 'brief battle with cancer'

4. Arizona man accused of neglecting his dogs

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5. Bar standoff in Phoenix ends with arrest

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