Miracle League of Arizona seeks 200 volunteer buddies for upcoming season

The Brief The Miracle League of Arizona provides an accessible baseball experience for individuals with varying abilities and special needs. A $15,000 donation from Lerner and Rowe Law Firm is funding a new campaign to recruit 200 volunteer buddies. The league has grown to 500 athletes, and anyone at least 12 years old can volunteer for the upcoming September season.



It's time to play ball at the field for the Miracle League of Arizona.

What we know:

"We provide a fully adaptive, fully accessible baseball experience for individuals with varying abilities and special needs," Danielle Downs, executive director of the Miracle League of Arizona, said.

Athletes range from kids to adults and each is paired with a volunteer called a buddy, who helps them on and off the field.

What they're saying:

"It's really fun. I like being with my friends and my buddy and stuff," athlete Logan said.

"It's really fun to like come in and have people there that actually want to play with you," athlete Aviya said.

Why you should care:

With the league now growing to 500 athletes, they need more buddies like Lulu Wilkerson, who is volunteering for her third season.

"Your buddy makes a great play or hits a home run or just does something amazing, and seeing them light up and seeing everyone cheer on the sides, it's just so heartwarming to see," Wilkerson said.

"Everyone that comes here says I came here to volunteer and give back, but I just get so much more in return," Downs said.

On the field, players can be heard being cheered on with phrases like, "Logan, how you doing bud! How you doing bud. Playing some baseball."

By the numbers:

With the help of a $15,000 donation from Lerner and Rowe Law Firm, the Miracle League of Arizona is launching a new "Be the Buddy" campaign to recruit 200 volunteer buddies.

"They want to be part of a team, they want to be celebrated, they want to build their confidence, and build long-lasting relationships," Kevin Rowe said. "And I think, our grant that we provided them today will start buddies program."

Get Involved:

Anyone at least 12-years-old can volunteer. You don't need any baseball experience, you just need to be a good sport.

"It's more so about building a relationship and a rapport with the athletes and being their friend," Downs said.

Dig deeper:

The season starts in September, and the athletes are ready to hit the mound.

"My favorite walk out song is picked so I'm very excited," Aviya said.