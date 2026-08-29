Chandler man charged with murder after 84-year-old mom dies in "substandard conditions," police say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pima County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:45 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 5:22 PM MST until SUN 12:15 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM MDT until TUE 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Tonopah Desert, Globe/Miami, Aguila Valley, Superior, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Valley, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, East Valley, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:38 PM MST until SUN 9:30 AM MST, Pima County
Dust Advisory
until SAT 10:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Chandler man charged with murder after 84-year-old mom dies in "substandard conditions," police say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 29, 2026 8:58 PM MST
Published August 29, 2026 8:58 PM MST
Son arrested for murder after elderly mother dies in 'horrific' Chandler home
Son arrested for murder after elderly mother dies in 'horrific' Chandler home

Son arrested for murder after elderly mother dies in 'horrific' Chandler home

An 84-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in severe squalor. Now, her 64-year-old son is facing murder and vulnerable adult abuse charges. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi reports.

The Brief

    • A Chandler man faces second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse charges following the September 2025 death of his 84-year-old mother.
    • Police report that Mary Elenz was found unresponsive, surrounded by trash and bugs, while her son, Allen Page, drained her monthly finances.
    • Page is being held on a $1 million cash bond and is scheduled for his next court appearance on Sept. 3.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 64-year-old Chandler man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with his mother’s death after police accused him of neglecting the vulnerable 84-year-old woman, failing to provide her medication and taking control of her finances.

What we know:

Allen Page was arrested on Aug. 27, months after his mother, Mary Elenz, died in September 2025.

Police say their investigation began after Page called nurses to the home to evaluate his mother, despite weeks of telling relatives she was fine. According to court documents, one nurse described the conditions inside the home as "the most horrific thing" they had ever seen.

A police report said Elenz was found unresponsive in a room filled with trash, flies and fleas. The report says a bowl of cat food was on her bed. They added that blankets had stuck to Elenz’s skin and that maggots were crawling from open sores.

What He Told Police:

Page allegedly told officers he had checked on his mother and "noticed none of this," according to court documents.

Featured

Son sent filthy 'sexts' as mother rotted to death in Chandler house of horrors, police say
article

Son sent filthy 'sexts' as mother rotted to death in Chandler house of horrors, police say

'MOST HORRIFIC THING I'VE EVER SEEN': Chandler murder suspect allegedly left his mom to die in maggot-infested conditions while spending her money on freemium games and e-girl nudes.

Dig deeper:

Police said Elenz was taken to a care facility, where staff continued removing bugs from her body. She died the following day. 

Court documents also allege Page had not worked in years and, as his mother’s medical power of attorney, controlled her finances.

Big picture view:

Investigators allege he spent her roughly $1,500 monthly Social Security payments on mobile games, fast food and online gift cards, according to court documents.

When investigators asked Page whether he could have done anything differently, he said "he could have called for help sooner," according to court documents.

The Charges:

Page is charged with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother
Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother

Chandler man accused of murder, elder abuse in death of his mother

A Chandler man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly allowing his 84-year-old mom to live in maggot-infested conditions in their home. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns what court documents are revealing.

Neighbors React:

Neighbors told FOX 10 they were surprised to learn an elderly woman had been living in the home.

"Family is the most important, I would sell everything I own and do whatever I had to do to take care of someone I love if they needed me to," one neighbor said.

What's next:

A judge set Page’s bond at $1 million cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Map of the area where the alleged murder occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from police, a police report, court documents, nurses, next-door neighbors, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Crime and Public SafetyChandlerNews