Chandler man charged with murder after 84-year-old mom dies in "substandard conditions," police say

The Brief A Chandler man faces second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse charges following the September 2025 death of his 84-year-old mother. Police report that Mary Elenz was found unresponsive, surrounded by trash and bugs, while her son, Allen Page, drained her monthly finances. Page is being held on a $1 million cash bond and is scheduled for his next court appearance on Sept. 3.



A 64-year-old Chandler man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with his mother’s death after police accused him of neglecting the vulnerable 84-year-old woman, failing to provide her medication and taking control of her finances.

What we know:

Allen Page was arrested on Aug. 27, months after his mother, Mary Elenz, died in September 2025.

Police say their investigation began after Page called nurses to the home to evaluate his mother, despite weeks of telling relatives she was fine. According to court documents, one nurse described the conditions inside the home as "the most horrific thing" they had ever seen.

A police report said Elenz was found unresponsive in a room filled with trash, flies and fleas. The report says a bowl of cat food was on her bed. They added that blankets had stuck to Elenz’s skin and that maggots were crawling from open sores.

What He Told Police:

Page allegedly told officers he had checked on his mother and "noticed none of this," according to court documents.

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Dig deeper:

Police said Elenz was taken to a care facility, where staff continued removing bugs from her body. She died the following day.

Court documents also allege Page had not worked in years and, as his mother’s medical power of attorney, controlled her finances.

Big picture view:

Investigators allege he spent her roughly $1,500 monthly Social Security payments on mobile games, fast food and online gift cards, according to court documents.

When investigators asked Page whether he could have done anything differently, he said "he could have called for help sooner," according to court documents.

The Charges:

Page is charged with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse.

Neighbors React:

Neighbors told FOX 10 they were surprised to learn an elderly woman had been living in the home.

"Family is the most important, I would sell everything I own and do whatever I had to do to take care of someone I love if they needed me to," one neighbor said.

What's next:

A judge set Page’s bond at $1 million cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Map of the area where the alleged murder occurred.