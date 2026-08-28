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Ranchers, conservationists clash over federal orders to remove Mexican gray wolves

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Environment
Published August 28, 2026 7:58 PM MST
Published August 28, 2026 7:58 PM MST
Two Mexican gray wolves targeted for removal
Two Mexican gray wolves targeted for removal

Two Mexican gray wolves targeted for removal

Orders permit removing Mexican gray wolves in the American Southwest following reported attacks on livestock. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

The Brief

    • The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service authorized the removal of two Mexican gray wolves in the American Southwest following reported livestock depredations.
    • Redacted removal orders show one wolf was previously killed in the same area in May, which provided only temporary relief for livestock losses.
    • Conservationists argue lethal management is a temporary fix, while eastern Arizona ranchers state unmitigated livestock kills hit their businesses directly in the pocket.

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced the removal of two Mexican gray wolves after the predators killed and injured livestock in the American Southwest.

What we know:

The decision has drawn criticism from conservation advocates who say this type of removal represents a slippery slope. Redacted copies of the removal orders do not specify the exact locations where the wolves are being taken from, but the documents note that one wolf was killed in May in the same area. Officials noted that the May action only temporarily ended depredations, or the killing of livestock.

Conservation advocates state that these removals merely check boxes rather than identifying long-term solutions that benefit all parties involved.

"Any time we have a lethal removal as well as cows getting eaten out there in the landscape, there's something that is failing in this program," said Claire Musser, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project.

Progress over politics: Finding middle ground on wolf recovery
Progress over politics: Finding middle ground on wolf recovery

Progress over politics: Finding middle ground on wolf recovery

Mexican Gray Wolf recovery has become a political conflict: ranchers cite uncompensated livestock losses, as conservationists argue for the wolves’ vital ecological role in Arizona. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean hears from those working to save the species.

Government agencies have spent decades reintroducing the Mexican gray wolf into the wild across Arizona and other parts of the American Southwest.

According to Wolf Conservation Center data, the current headcount in Arizona and New Mexico sits around 319 wolves.

Under the recent agency action, one of the orders explicitly allows for the killing of a wolf in order to complete the removal process.

"When it comes to lethal removals, it's putting a Band-Aid on the issue," Musser said. "When you remove one of those wolves, the rest of the pack are gonna struggle, and they are going to start taking greater risks, and you're likely to have even more issues in the future."

READ MORE

Related

Mexican Gray Wolves vs. Arizona ranchers: A battle reaches Capitol Hill
article

Mexican Gray Wolves vs. Arizona ranchers: A battle reaches Capitol Hill

The effort to restore the Mexican gray wolf population has created a political conflict in Arizona, where ranchers facing uncompensated livestock losses are at odds with conservationists who emphasize the wolves' vital ecological role.

Dig deeper:

These ongoing issues create financial strain that ranchers say they cannot absorb. Eastern Arizona rancher Doug Stacy spoke in 2025 about the ongoing debate between livestock owners and conservationists.

"When you start losing several calves a year that could've, you know, helped pay for diesel fuel and all the things that go into ranching, it starts hitting you in the pocket," Stacy said.

Musser stated that she understands the frustrations felt across the agricultural community.

"Livestock losses are real, and ranchers deserve meaningful support," Musser said. "But killing or moving a wolf does not, by itself, change the conditions that allowed conflict to develop. Ranchers and wolves both need effective prevention, not another cycle of loss, blame and removal."

A memo authorizing the lethal removal mentions that the rancher involved did not have an interest in proactive management options.

Wolf recovery program faces pushback from Arizona cattle ranchers
Wolf recovery program faces pushback from Arizona cattle ranchers

Wolf recovery program faces pushback from Arizona cattle ranchers

The recovery of the Mexican Gray Wolf is fueling a political fight between Arizona ranchers, who face livestock losses, and conservationists, who stress the wolves' ecological necessity. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more on what ranchers are saying.

"How do we get to the point where someone doesn't want help, what did they feel wasn't happening where they weren't being supported?" Musser said.

Musser points to the Range Rider program as one option to mitigate conflicts, but says there must be checks and balances to these types of programs.

"Having nonlethal tools in place is not the same as having an effective conflict-prevention program," Musser said. "A range rider on the payroll is not necessarily a well-run range-riding program. Prevention depends on timing, training, sustained presence, livestock management and the ability to read and respond to what the cattle, wolves and landscape are telling us. Prevention is a practice, not a checklist."

What's next:

Musser noted that progress for the Mexican wolf recovery program relies heavily on cooperation from all parties.

"I know that ranchers in other places that we've worked with, with the project up north, they are not going to the meetings because they're not having any issues, so what can we do to support everybody out there, including the wolves?" Musser said.

Musser added that having top predators like wolves, bears, and mountain lions in the wild directly supports the overall health of the state's ecosystem.

A Mexican gray wolf (Canis lupus baileyi). (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Claire Musser of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, Wolf Conservation Center data, eastern Arizona rancher Doug Stacy, official removal order memos, and past FOX 10 reporting.

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