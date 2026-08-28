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Woman arrested for DUI after stealing, crashing ambulance: PD

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 28, 2026 8:16 AM MST
Published August 28, 2026 8:16 AM MST

The Brief

    • Police say a woman stole a Phoenix Fire ambulance on Thursday night near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
    • After driving away in the stolen ambulance, police say the woman crashed into another car.
    • The unidentified woman was arrested for alleged DUI.

PHOENIX - A woman is accused of DUI after police say she stole an ambulance late Thursday night before crashing into another car in west Phoenix.

What we know:

At 11 p.m. on Aug. 27, Phoenix police say a woman got into the driver's seat of a Phoenix Fire Department ambulance that was parked at a business near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. First responders were at the scene responding to a call and the keys were left inside the ambulance.

After driving away, police say the woman crashed into another car. The driver of the car was not hurt. Officers responded to the crash and took the woman into custody. Police say she showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into jail. She's accused of DUI and theft of means of transportation.

What we don't know:

The woman wasn't identified.

Map of where the incident happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews