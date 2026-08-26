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Man accused of throwing cocaine bricks from car window during Lake Havasu City pursuit

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 26, 2026 3:03 PM MST
Published August 26, 2026 3:03 PM MST

The Brief

    • Police arrested a 41-year-old man after a pursuit in Lake Havasu City on Aug. 21.
    • Officers say the suspect threw 2 kilograms of cocaine valued at $200,000 out his car window before hitting a patrol vehicle.
    • The man faces multiple charges including drug transportation and unlawful flight.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - A driver was arrested after police say he threw two cocaine-filled, brick-shaped packages out of his car during a pursuit in western Arizona. 

What we know:

Lake Havasu City Police attempted to pull over 41-year-old Jeremy Bowers near Palo Verde Boulevard and Highway 95 on Aug. 21, whose vehicle was associated with an active investigation following a traffic violation. 

Bowers did not pull over, but instead led officers on a three-mile pursuit. When the driver entered a nearby parking area, police saw him throw "two brick-shaped packages from the passenger-side window." The packages tested positive for cocaine and weighed around two kilograms. The estimated street value is $200,000.

The suspect had made a U-turn and tried driving away, before hitting a detective's patrol vehicle, ending his attempt to flee. Bowers was taken into custody.

What's next:

Bowers now faces charges of transportation of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, criminal damage, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest. He was issued a $100,000 cash bond during his initial court appearance, and taken to the Mohave County Detention Facility. 

Big picture view:

The police department has been conducting an investigation into alleged cocaine distributions throughout the city. 

Map of where the police pursuit occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMohave CountyNews