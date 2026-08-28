Seen on TV: August 28

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Friday, August 28, 2026

ADOT Traffic Fatalities 2025 Report

Beau Collective Phoenix

5115 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://www.thebeaucollectivephx.com/

Social Bean Tempe

715 S. McClintock Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85288

https://azsocialhall.com/tempe-phoenix-area-social-hall-social-bean

https://www.instagram.com/socialbeantempe/

https://www.tiktok.com/@socialbeantempe

Southwest Gas

Live-streamed video