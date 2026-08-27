Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, New River Mesa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Former FLDS leader Samuel Bateman gets 24 years for Arizona child abuse convictions

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 27, 2026 9:00 PM MST
Published August 27, 2026 9:00 PM MST
Survivors confront Samuel Bateman at child abuse sentencing
Survivors confront Samuel Bateman at child abuse sentencing

Survivors confront Samuel Bateman at child abuse sentencing

Former wives of FLDS offshoot leader Samuel Bateman confronted him in court as he was sentenced to 24 years for child abuse. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

The Brief

    • Convicted polygamous sect leader Samuel Bateman received an additional 24-year prison sentence in Arizona for state child abuse charges.
    • The sentencing stems from an August 2022 Flagstaff traffic stop where authorities discovered young girls locked inside a hot, unventilated trailer.
    • Several of Bateman's former wives spoke out during the court proceedings.

PHOENIX - New insight is emerging into what happened inside the courtroom this week as convicted child sex abuse ring leader Samuel Bateman received his latest sentence connected to his crimes while acting as a self-proclaimed prophet for a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offshoot on the Arizona-Utah border.

FOX 10 spoke with one of the women who helped bring Bateman down.

Samuel Bateman

Samuel Bateman

What we know:

Dr. Christine Marie was one of the main faces of a recent Netflix documentary, "Trust Me: The False Prophet," which showcases the years-long FBI investigation into Bateman that led to his arrest in 2023.

This week's sentencing was tied to a 2022 traffic stop near Flagstaff caught on police bodycam footage. Police found several young girls locked inside a hot, unventilated trailer, leading to Bateman's arrest on state child abuse charges.

Samuel Bateman received 24 additional years in prison for Arizona child abuse after police found young girls in an unventilated trailer near Flagstaff. (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

"It was a Herculean effort for even one person to come forward because of the fear," Christine Marie said. "Now, their fear seems to be gone."

Cult psychology expert Dr. Christine Marie spent years documenting the life of polygamist sect leader Samuel Bateman in an effort to bring him to justice for his child sex crimes.

Video and audio recordings of Bateman taken by Christine Marie and her husband, film producer Tolga Katas, were featured in the Netflix documentary. This included on-camera confessions from Bateman regarding sex acts involving minors.

This week, Christine Marie watched as Bateman, already serving 50 years on federal charges, was sentenced to an additional 24 years for an Arizona child abuse conviction. Several of his former wives spoke out against him during victim impact statements.

Related

Samuel Bateman: Polygamous sect leader sentenced for Arizona child abuse charges
article

Samuel Bateman: Polygamous sect leader sentenced for Arizona child abuse charges

Samuel Bateman, 50, received 24 years behind bars on Aug. 26 after being convicted of child abuse for smuggling three young girls in a hot, unventilated trailer through Flagstaff back in 2022.

What they're saying:

"These women, and some are still children, stood up and took their power back and their dignity back," Christine Marie said. "They looked at Sam, several of them, directly and gave him a piece of their mind and showed them that his power was over."

Among the speakers was a woman named Julia, a mother who saw multiple daughters wed off to Bateman. A copy of Julia's handwritten statement sent to FOX 10 details a portion of her courtroom speech in which she speaks directly to Bateman, referencing his prior messaging about the devil, saying, "Upon second look - it was you!" Julia went on to say, "You are not God's gift to women. You will have to answer to a higher power."

"It was almost miraculous to see the reversal," Christine Marie said. "The strength of the women and the powerlessness of that predator."

Related

Woman who exposed leader of child abuse ring seeks legal reform in Arizona
article

Woman who exposed leader of child abuse ring seeks legal reform in Arizona

Christine Marie, a cult expert and subject of the Netflix documentary "Trust Me: The False Prophet," is sharing how she helped federal authorities dismantle a child sex abuse ring.

Dig deeper:

Christine Marie says communities must remain educated and vigilant in order to prevent new false prophets from gaining power.

"These power dynamics are very attractive to predators, so if they can find a way to use religion to cover their crimes, they will continue to rise up and take control of people's lives and exploit them for their own advantage," Christine Marie said.

Christine Marie says the survivors of Bateman's abuse are all forging their own paths now, with some attending college, some pursuing entertainment careers, and some still in high school.

Related

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
article

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

Authorities found three girls, between the ages of 11 and 14, in the trailer Samuel Bateman was hauling through Flagstaff, according to court documents.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from Dr. Christine Marie, courtroom victim impact statements, a handwritten statement from Julia sent to FOX 10, police bodycam footage, and past FOX 10 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyArizonaNews