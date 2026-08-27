Wild Mesa crash caught on video; Arizona Michelin Guide honors | Nightly Roundup

article

From a wild crash in the East Valley that was caught on camera to why a sports goods chain is pulling merchandise from one particular company, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 27, 2026.

1. Officer-involved shooting in the East Valley

Featured article

2. Woman arrested following dramatic crash

Featured article

3. Arrest made in deadly West Valley shooting

Featured article

4. Arizona restaurants honored in 1st Michelin Southwest guide

Featured article

5. Sports merchandise pulled over video controversy

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast