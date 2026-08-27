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Wild Mesa crash caught on video; Arizona Michelin Guide honors | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published August 27, 2026 6:37 PM MST
Published August 27, 2026 6:37 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a wild crash in the East Valley that was caught on camera to why a sports goods chain is pulling merchandise from one particular company, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 27, 2026.

1. Officer-involved shooting in the East Valley

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Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Chandler intersection
article

Police investigating officer-involved shooting at Chandler intersection

Chandler Police say no officers have been injured following an officer-involved shooting.

2. Woman arrested following dramatic crash

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Woman caught with beer in her hand following wild crash in Mesa: PD
article

Woman caught with beer in her hand following wild crash in Mesa: PD

Mesa Police say a woman has been arrested and accused of multiple charges, following a dramatic crash that was caught on camera

3. Arrest made in deadly West Valley shooting

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Buckeye police arrest suspect after double shooting leaves father dead, teenage daughter wounded
article

Buckeye police arrest suspect after double shooting leaves father dead, teenage daughter wounded

A 22-year-old man faces murder charges after an overnight shooting in Buckeye left a father dead and a 17-year-old girl injured.

4. Arizona restaurants honored in 1st Michelin Southwest guide

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Michelin Guide: Arizona restaurants recognized in first southwest U.S. guide
article

Michelin Guide: Arizona restaurants recognized in first southwest U.S. guide

Several Arizona restaurants earned the Bib Gourmand distinction and Michelin Recommended classifications from the Michelin Guide on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

5. Sports merchandise pulled over video controversy

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Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls Good Good Golf merchandise after controversial video
article

Dick’s Sporting Goods pulls Good Good Golf merchandise after controversial video

Dick’s Sporting Goods removed products from Good Good Golf after the content creator posted and later removed a video that sparked backlash online.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Cloudy skies could bring overnight showers
Cloudy skies could bring overnight showers

Cloudy skies could bring overnight showers

Clouds roll into the Valley as the heat wave continues. Expect overnight rain shower chances following storms in the high country today.

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews