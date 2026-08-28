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Surprise man facing terrorism charges; Phoenix kids get free shoes for school | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated August 28, 2026 6:50 PM MST Published August 28, 2026 6:49 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From surging pet abandonments, to terrorism accusations against a West Valley man, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 28, 2026.

1. Pet abandonment takes toll on Valley dog rescue

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Scottsdale dog rescue overwhelmed as pet abandonments surge
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Scottsdale dog rescue overwhelmed as pet abandonments surge

Desert Tails Shelter in Scottsdale is at max capacity and facing limited funding as owner abandonments rise. The shelter urges owners to look to local rescue resources instead of desert dumping.

2. West Valley man accused of terrorism

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Surprise man facing terrorism charges over threat allegations
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Surprise man facing terrorism charges over threat allegations

Police raided a Surprise apartment after the FBI flagged Snapchat posts threatening a "massive explosion" in the Phoenix area.

3. When will Social Security recipients get their checks in September?

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Social Security September payment schedule: Here’s when recipients get their checks
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Social Security September payment schedule: Here’s when recipients get their checks

Social Security September payment dates are set for millions of Americans. Here’s when recipients can expect to receive their checks.

4. New school year, new shoes for Phoenix kids

Phoenix kids get free shoes for new school year
Phoenix kids get free shoes for new school year

Phoenix kids get free shoes for new school year

Students from three Phoenix schools received free brand new shoes for the upcoming school year. FOX 10 was at Skechers as volunteers helped them shop.

5. Woman accused of stealing money from Mesa school group

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Woman accused of spending Mesa school PTO's money for personal expenses: PD
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Woman accused of spending Mesa school PTO's money for personal expenses: PD

Mesa Police say a woman who once served as Whitman Elementary School's PTO treasurer is accused of taking over $9,000 from the group for personal expenses and purchases.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Storm chances begin to increase in Arizona
Storm chances begin to increase in Arizona

Storm chances begin to increase in Arizona

Storm chances begin to increase in Arizona after a week of very, very hot temperatures. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on this weekend's weather.

Get the Full Forecast

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