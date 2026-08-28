Phoenix Instagram date ends in shootout; naked DoorDash driver delivers food l Morning News Brief

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From an Instagram date ending in a shootout, to former FLDS leader Samuel Bateman's sentencing, and a DUI arrest after an ambulance joyride, here are your top stories for August 28, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Gunman uses 'Find My' app to hunt down victims: PD

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2. 'Hero' vet accused of molesting ex's daughter

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3. Caught on camera: Food delivered by naked DoorDash driver

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4. "You will have to answer to a higher power"

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5. Stolen ambulance crash in west Phoenix

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