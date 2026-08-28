Phoenix Instagram date ends in shootout; naked DoorDash driver delivers food l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
4
Extreme Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, New River Mesa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

Phoenix Instagram date ends in shootout; naked DoorDash driver delivers food l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 28, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published August 28, 2026 10:01 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, August 28, 2026.

From an Instagram date ending in a shootout, to former FLDS leader Samuel Bateman's sentencing, and a DUI arrest after an ambulance joyride, here are your top stories for August 28, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Gunman uses 'Find My' app to hunt down victims: PD

Featured

Instagram date ends badly when teen sprays West Phoenix street with assault rifle, police say
article

Instagram date ends badly when teen sprays West Phoenix street with assault rifle, police say

FIND MY FEUD: A 19-year-old Phoenix man forced his Instagram date at gunpoint to track her boyfriend's live location before spraying a West Phoenix street with an assault rifle, cops say.

2. 'Hero' vet accused of molesting ex's daughter

Featured

Ex-military 'hero' who saved teens in crash secretly abused ex-girlfriend's young daughter for years, cops say
article

Ex-military 'hero' who saved teens in crash secretly abused ex-girlfriend's young daughter for years, cops say

Having sex with a teen in her own high school parking lot was just part of the years-long abuse inflicted by "hero" vet Joan Salgueiro, authorities say.

3. Caught on camera: Food delivered by naked DoorDash driver

Featured

Naked DoorDash driver caught on camera delivering food to northeast Houston home
article

Naked DoorDash driver caught on camera delivering food to northeast Houston home

A northeast Houston father says he was stunned after checking his Ring camera and seeing the DoorDash driver who had just delivered his food standing outside his home completely naked.

4. "You will have to answer to a higher power"

Featured

Former FLDS leader Samuel Bateman gets 24 years for Arizona child abuse convictions
article

Former FLDS leader Samuel Bateman gets 24 years for Arizona child abuse convictions

Self-proclaimed prophet Samuel Bateman was sentenced to 24 years for Arizona child abuse stemming from a 2022 Flagstaff traffic stop.

5. Stolen ambulance crash in west Phoenix

Featured

Woman arrested for DUI after stealing, crashing ambulance: PD
article

Woman arrested for DUI after stealing, crashing ambulance: PD

A woman drove off in a Phoenix Fire ambulance that was parked during a call near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard before colliding with another vehicle, police said.

Friday and weekend weather

Arizona weather: Monsoon chances increase this weekend
Arizona weather: Monsoon chances increase this weekend

Arizona weather: Monsoon chances increase this weekend

Monsoon moisture enters Arizona, bringing lower temperatures and increased rain chances to the state over the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews