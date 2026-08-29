50 airlifted from Grand Canyon after sudden flood

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pima County
12
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:45 PM MST, Graham County, Pinal County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:30 PM MST, Gila County, Pinal County, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 11:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 5:22 PM MST until SUN 12:15 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Tonopah Desert, Globe/Miami, Aguila Valley, Superior, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Valley, West Pinal County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central Phoenix, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, East Valley, San Carlos, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, North Phoenix/Glendale
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM MDT until TUE 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
from SAT 9:38 PM MST until SUN 9:30 AM MST, Pima County

50 airlifted from Grand Canyon after sudden flood

By
Grand Canyon
Published August 29, 2026 8:39 PM MST
Published August 29, 2026 8:39 PM MST
article

Monsoonal weather brings rain to the desert near Point Imperial at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (David McNew/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • National Park Service crews are airlifting dozens of people from the Phantom Ranch area after sudden flash flooding rushed through Bright Angel Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
    • No injuries have been reported, but park officials have shut down Phantom Ranch and the entire North Kaibab Trail until further notice.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon prompted emergency air evacuations at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, anchoring a day of severe monsoon weather that brought blistering heat, blinding dust and dangerous flood threats across Arizona.

What we know:

National Park Service crews initiated an aerial evacuation of "approximately 50 individuals" from the Phantom Ranch area after floodwaters surged through the canyon around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but park officials have closed Phantom Ranch and the entire North Kaibab Trail until further notice. Concessionaire Xanterra is contacting guests regarding future reservations, and authorities are warning the public not to enter any closed areas.

Flooding expected to hit metro Phoenix next

The high-country disaster capped a record-hot day in the Valley, where Phoenix hit 113 degrees alongside an overnight record-warm low of 94.

The weather threat is now shifting south directly into the Valley. Severe thunderstorms building across southern Arizona are pushing powerful outflow boundaries north toward Maricopa and Pinal counties. A blowing dust advisory is in effect tonight, with dust storms threatening wind gusts up to 55 mph and visibility dropping below one mile on local freeways. Torrential downpours following the dust wall have triggered flash flood watches for the entire Phoenix metro area through late Saturday night.

Though rain will taper off around 11 p.m., the severe weather setup resets quickly. Phoenix will cool slightly to 106 degrees on Sunday, but another strong round of blowing dust, damaging winds and flash flooding is expected late Sunday evening through Monday before conditions finally dry out on Tuesday.

Map of where rescue crews airlifted dozens of people to safety:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Grand Canyon National Park Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Grand CanyonNewsMonsoons