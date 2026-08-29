50 airlifted from Grand Canyon after sudden flood

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The Brief National Park Service crews are airlifting dozens of people from the Phantom Ranch area after sudden flash flooding rushed through Bright Angel Canyon on Saturday afternoon. No injuries have been reported, but park officials have shut down Phantom Ranch and the entire North Kaibab Trail until further notice.



Flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon prompted emergency air evacuations at the Grand Canyon on Saturday, anchoring a day of severe monsoon weather that brought blistering heat, blinding dust and dangerous flood threats across Arizona.

What we know:

National Park Service crews initiated an aerial evacuation of "approximately 50 individuals" from the Phantom Ranch area after floodwaters surged through the canyon around 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but park officials have closed Phantom Ranch and the entire North Kaibab Trail until further notice. Concessionaire Xanterra is contacting guests regarding future reservations, and authorities are warning the public not to enter any closed areas.

Flooding expected to hit metro Phoenix next

The high-country disaster capped a record-hot day in the Valley, where Phoenix hit 113 degrees alongside an overnight record-warm low of 94.

The weather threat is now shifting south directly into the Valley. Severe thunderstorms building across southern Arizona are pushing powerful outflow boundaries north toward Maricopa and Pinal counties. A blowing dust advisory is in effect tonight, with dust storms threatening wind gusts up to 55 mph and visibility dropping below one mile on local freeways. Torrential downpours following the dust wall have triggered flash flood watches for the entire Phoenix metro area through late Saturday night.

Though rain will taper off around 11 p.m., the severe weather setup resets quickly. Phoenix will cool slightly to 106 degrees on Sunday, but another strong round of blowing dust, damaging winds and flash flooding is expected late Sunday evening through Monday before conditions finally dry out on Tuesday.

Map of where rescue crews airlifted dozens of people to safety: