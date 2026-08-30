2 missing girls rescued from sex-trafficking ring at Tolleson home, US Marshals say

The Brief Federal and local law enforcement rescued two juvenile sex-trafficking victims from a home in Tolleson. The operation began as a targeted search for a missing 16-year-old girl, which unexpectedly uncovered a second, unreported missing teenager at the same residence. Both victims were placed into specialized recovery programs while Phoenix Police continue investigating those responsible for their exploitation.



Two underage sex-trafficking victims were rescued from a home in Tolleson during a joint operation by federal and local law enforcement, officials announced on Sunday.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside the Phoenix Police Department and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, recovered the juveniles on Aug. 26. The rescue stemmed from a multi-agency effort to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who was believed to be at high risk of severe abuse and commercial sexual exploitation.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police had originally enlisted the help of federal marshals on July 16 after the teenager vanished in mid-June. Investigators tracked leads related to suspects facilitating her online exploitation and physical transportation, eventually pinpointing a specific residence in Tolleson. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service-led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force safely secured the teenager inside the home. A specialized child safety caseworker immediately arranged for her transport to a treatment facility for physical and emotional evaluation prior to her placement in an inpatient recovery program.

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During the operation, task force members encountered a second female who initially claimed to be an adult. Further checks revealed she was an unreported missing child who was also a victim of commercial sex trafficking tied to the same investigation. Phoenix Police detectives responded to the scene, contacted her family and safely returned her home while connecting the family with specialized support services.

What they're saying:

"This investigation began with the search for one endangered child and ultimately led us to a second juvenile who was also in an extremely vulnerable situation," U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said, emphasizing that multi-agency coordination ensured both girls were rescued and connected with trauma-informed care.

What we don't know:

The Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit is continuing to investigate the people who facilitated the abuse or generated illegal materials. No arrests or formal charges have been announced, and authorities are withholding the identities of both victims to protect their privacy.