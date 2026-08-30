2 missing girls rescued from sex-trafficking ring at Tolleson home, US Marshals say

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:01 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, La Paz County
9
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:04 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:15 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:30 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Tonopah Desert, Rio Verde/Salt River, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Superior, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonto Basin, New River Mesa, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Buckeye/Avondale
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau

2 missing girls rescued from sex-trafficking ring at Tolleson home, US Marshals say

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 30, 2026 3:10 PM MST
Published August 30, 2026 3:10 PM MST

The Brief

    • Federal and local law enforcement rescued two juvenile sex-trafficking victims from a home in Tolleson.
    • The operation began as a targeted search for a missing 16-year-old girl, which unexpectedly uncovered a second, unreported missing teenager at the same residence.
    • Both victims were placed into specialized recovery programs while Phoenix Police continue investigating those responsible for their exploitation.

TOLLESON, Ariz. - Two underage sex-trafficking victims were rescued from a home in Tolleson during a joint operation by federal and local law enforcement, officials announced on Sunday.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside the Phoenix Police Department and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, recovered the juveniles on Aug. 26. The rescue stemmed from a multi-agency effort to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who was believed to be at high risk of severe abuse and commercial sexual exploitation.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police had originally enlisted the help of federal marshals on July 16 after the teenager vanished in mid-June. Investigators tracked leads related to suspects facilitating her online exploitation and physical transportation, eventually pinpointing a specific residence in Tolleson. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service-led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force safely secured the teenager inside the home. A specialized child safety caseworker immediately arranged for her transport to a treatment facility for physical and emotional evaluation prior to her placement in an inpatient recovery program.

READ MORE: Tolleson 'hero' vet who saved teens in crash secretly abused ex-girlfriend's young daughter for years, cops say

During the operation, task force members encountered a second female who initially claimed to be an adult. Further checks revealed she was an unreported missing child who was also a victim of commercial sex trafficking tied to the same investigation. Phoenix Police detectives responded to the scene, contacted her family and safely returned her home while connecting the family with specialized support services.

What they're saying:

"This investigation began with the search for one endangered child and ultimately led us to a second juvenile who was also in an extremely vulnerable situation," U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said, emphasizing that multi-agency coordination ensured both girls were rescued and connected with trauma-informed care.

What we don't know:

The Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit is continuing to investigate the people who facilitated the abuse or generated illegal materials. No arrests or formal charges have been announced, and authorities are withholding the identities of both victims to protect their privacy.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Crime and Public SafetyTollesonPhoenixNews