Phoenix Police search for suspects in church and cemetery metal thefts

The Brief Phoenix Police are searching for suspects involved in thefts of metal items from a local church and cemetery. Detectives estimate $25,000 in bronze plaques were taken from St. Francis Cemetery alongside copper door handles from St. Theresa Parish. Investigators are searching for an older black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a roof rack, aftermarket silver rims, a paper license plate, and a broken rear light.



Phoenix Police are searching for the suspects behind a string of thefts at a local church and cemetery. Detectives say tens of thousands of dollars in bronze and copper were stolen.

What we know:

At St. Francis Cemetery, Phoenix Police say suspects stole 17 bronze name plaques worth roughly $25,000. Just down the street at St. Theresa Parish, officers say the same crew struck again—leaving volunteers to discover the damage just hours before morning mass.

It was at the cemetery on Aug. 12, during the early morning hours, that police say suspects broke into a mausoleum.

Phoenix Police are investigating early morning thefts at St. Francis Cemetery and St. Theresa Parish. Authorities are searching for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a paper license plate.

"One of their mausoleums that's within the cemetery was broken into, and 17 bronze plaques were stolen," said Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Sheree Lee.

Police have a clear lead on the getaway vehicle: an older black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a broken light on the back.

"That had a roof rack, after-market silver tires or rims, and a paper license plate," Lee said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Detectives are looking for an older black Jeep Grand Cherokee linked to thefts at a Phoenix cemetery and church.

‘It is totally disgraceful’

Lisa Sanchez, who was visiting her late husband's grave, says she cannot imagine her loved one's plaque being stolen.

"It is totally disgraceful. I mean these are markers and obviously cost a lot," Sanchez said.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 26, police say the suspects struck again at St. Theresa Parish near 50th Street and Thomas Road. A volunteer says around 4 a.m. a door WAS damaged, and two copper door handles stolen—just two hours before their first mass.

What you can do:

Police are asking neighbors to stay alert near houses of worship and memorial grounds.

"Anytime that you’re seeing people after hours, such as a church or cemetery, we would want you to report that as a suspicious person," Lee said.

Police are still looking for the suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department at 1-800-343-TIPS or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.