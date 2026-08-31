Deadly Tucson gay bar shooting investigated as potential hate crime

The Brief Three men were found dead following a shooting at a Tucson gay bar on Aug. 31, which is now being investigated as a possible hate crime. Police identified the deceased as Vincent Siquieros, Cameron Capara, and suspect Ousman Ceesay, who was reportedly found with a list of LGBTQIA+ businesses. Local officials and community leaders issued statements condemning the attack as an ongoing investigation continues.



Three men were found dead in the parking lot of a gay bar in Tucson. Now, the deadly shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

What we know:

Tucson Police responded to the triple shooting at Venture-N-Bar at 6th Ave and Speedway Blvd at around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Vincent Siquieros, 42, and Cameron Capara, 33, were found dead after police said they got into an argument with the 44-year-old suspected shooter, Ousman Ceesay, who confronted them. The suspect later died at the hospital.

According to officials, Ceesay was found with a list of LGBTQIA+ associated businesses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Chief of Police Monica Prieto statement

"I am deeply saddened that another senseless loss of life has happened in our community. Bias-based crimes are especially heinous and have no place in our community. Our investigators are thoroughly examining the evidence and pursuing all available leads as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. At this time, we have no indication that there is any further ongoing threat to the public.

We recognize this incident may cause fear and pain within our community. The Tucson Police Department has dedicated increased police presence around LGBTQIA+ establishments and is coordinating with community organizations to provide support. Tucson is, and always has been, a diverse community where people of different backgrounds, identities and experiences call this city home. We are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels safe, valued and welcomed."

Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva shares statement

"I am disgusted and deeply saddened to learn of a targeted act of hate and the cold-blooded murder of two members of our LGBTQIA+ community, Vincent Siqueiros and Cameron Capara, at the Venture-N bar in Tucson last night. This horrific attack is a painful reminder that even in welcoming communities like Tucson, hate and violence against the LGBTQIA+ community still exist.

"When that hate is combined with easy access to firearms, the consequences can be deadly. I am sick and tired of Congress refusing to lift a finger to protect our communities while, every day, dozens of people are shot and killed across the country. It does not have to be this way. The House of Representatives is returning to session this week, and our first action should be passing common-sense gun safety reforms that we know can save lives.

"In Tucson, we must come together as one city, mourn alongside the victims’ families and friends, and stand with our LGBTQIA+ community in saying in the most unconditional terms: everyone is welcome in Tucson, and hate has no place here."

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair statement

"The murders of two patrons of the Venture N bar early this morning were senseless and shocking. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims. Tucson Police Chief Monica Prieto said the shooting appears to be a hate crime. The Venture-N is a quiet neighborhood bar whose clientele are mostly gay men. Pima County is a diverse and loving community that embraces the LGBTQIA+ community and values respect, dignity, and inclusion of all people. I am certain the compassionate people of Pima County will show our love and support to the friends and family of the murdered, to the patrons of the Venture-N, and to all those who may be feeling fearful from this hateful crime. There is no place for hate in Pima County."

Tucson's mayor said the "tragedy serves as yet another painful reminder that homophobia is still rampant in our country."

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the bar.