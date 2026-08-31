Flash floods hit Grand Canyon: 2 dead, 1 missing

The Brief At least two people died, and one person remains unaccounted for after flash flooding hit the Grand Canyon on Aug. 29. About 80 people were airlifted to safety as search and rescue efforts continue in the inner canyon. The park has closed all hotels and implemented Stage 4 water restrictions after flooding damaged roughly 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline.



At least two people died in Grand Canyon flash flooding over the weekend, and about 80 people were airlifted to safety. While more than a dozen people were initially reported missing, authorities say now one person remains unaccounted for.

As search crews continue looking for the missing, the park has closed all hotels after the flooding destroyed the canyon's only water pipeline.

What we know:

Two people have been found dead. Family members identified one hiker killed as Dr. John Giusti, a Texas chiropractor. He was visiting the Grand Canyon with two of his friends, who are still missing, according to the three families.

Over 60 people were airlifted to safety in the Grand Canyon when flash flooding hit on Aug. 29.

‘Praying for those families’

A plumber who was on the job in the inner canyon on Saturday, Aug. 29, was with a group of 16 workers and about 50 hikers when the flash flooding came through around 2:30 p.m. He says they were able to make sure everyone in that group was accounted for, and they were airlifted out. However, he is still praying for those who did not make it and who are still out there.

"Just praying for those families. Praying for those people. Hope that they can find them. Very sad to hear about the two people that they found already. But, I hope they can find the other people," Joey Martin said.

What you can do:

The National Park Service is still asking for the public’s help. If anyone knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Saturday, reach out to the National Park Service at 888-653-0009 or nps_isb@nps.gov.

"If you know of hikers/backpackers who were in the Bright Angel Creek corridor Aug. 29—or had a campground reservation there—please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch," NPS said. "This includes those who may have been on the North Kaibab Trail between the trailhead and Phantom Ranch, at Bright Angel Campground, or in "the Box" north of Phantom Ranch."

What's next:

Certain areas, trails, and campsites remain closed. The Department of the Interior believes about 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline was damaged or destroyed, which is the pipeline in the park. Stage 4 water restrictions are in place as well.

Remnants of stone bridge pylons remain along Bright Angel Creek following a flash flood that destroyed the footbridge on August 29. The flooding caused significant damage to infrastructure throughout the canyon. Credit: NPS Photo/J. Thompson