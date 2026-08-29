Body recovered from Mesa lake after caller reports man submerged, police say

The Brief Authorities recovered a body from a community lake near Dobson Road and Isabella Avenue in Mesa following a search on Aug. 29. A caller reported seeing a man who appeared upset and was yelling before he submerged into the water around 7 a.m. and did not resurface. The victim's identity and the events leading up to the incident remain unknown.



A body was recovered from a community lake in Mesa.

What we know:

A caller reported a man who "appeared to be upset" and was yelling, before he submerged into the water and did not come back up, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The incident happened at Dobson Ranch Lake near Dobson Road and Isabella Avenue at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 29.

When police and fire personnel arrived and searched the area, they couldn't find the man. A recovery team was brought in after officials escalated the situation from a water rescue to a recovery operation.

The deceased person was later pulled from the water.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity, and events leading up to the person getting into the lake, were not released at this time.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the body was recovered.