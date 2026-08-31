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Fontes, Kolodin debate Arizona election safety, security

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Politics
Published August 31, 2026 6:09 PM MST
Published August 31, 2026 6:09 PM MST
Fontes, Kolodin clash over Arizona election rules
Fontes, Kolodin clash over Arizona election rules

Fontes, Kolodin clash over Arizona election rules

Candidates Adrian Fontes and Alex Kolodin clash over election administration in Arizona. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.

The Brief

    • Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes and Republican challenger Alex Kolodin faced off in a Candidates in Conversation debate on Arizona PBS.
    • The debate focused on election safety and security in Arizona, including legal battles over how elections are administered in the state.
    • Key deadlines for voters include registering by October 5, early voting beginning October 7, and Election Day set for November 3.

PHOENIX - The race for Arizona Secretary of State took center stage on Arizona PBS as incumbent Adrian Fontes and Republican challenger Alex Kolodin faced off in a special "Candidates in Conversation" debate on Monday night.

The debate between the Democratic incumbent, Fontes, and the Republican candidate, Kolodin, focused on the safety and security of elections in Arizona.

What they're saying:

The first question of the debate, asking directly if Arizona’s elections are safe and secure, kicked off a back-and-forth that included references to legal battles over the way elections are run in the Grand Canyon State.

The moderator later asked who should be in charge of elections, referencing President Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict mail-in voting and the increased role the federal government would hold in voting under those restrictions.

At one point, Fontes called Kolodin an architect in what he referred to as the "big lie" in Arizona, referencing the fake electors case from the 2020 election. Meanwhile, Kolodin repeatedly questioned Fontes' competence as Arizona's Secretary of State.

Adrian Fontes and Alex Kolodin addressed election administration and voting rules in the state on Arizona PBS on Aug. 31, 2026.

What's next:

Voters should keep several upcoming dates in mind: The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5, and early voting begins on Oct. 7. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Voters can still mail-in ballots in Arizona.

The Source

  • Information in this report was gathered from an Aug. 31 "Candidates in Conversation" debate.

Arizona PoliticsAdrian Fontes