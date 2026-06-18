Arizona fake electors indictment dismissed by state prosecutors

The Brief Nearly a dozen Republicans signed a document falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election in Arizona. In total, 18 Republicans, including former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were charged with forgery, fraud and conspiracy. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has dismissed the indictment without prejudice. The state plans to present the case again to a grand jury.



Prosecutors have dismissed their indictment against the so-called "Arizona fake electors" accused of trying to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in the state.

What they're saying:

In a June 17 court filing, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wrote that the state seeks to "dismiss the indictment without prejudice, so the State can re-present this case to the grand jury on a reasonable timeline."

"This case is complex and will require substantial presentation of evidence and time to accommodate Defendants' requests to testify and present evidence," Mayes wrote in the court filing. "While the State intends to re-present the case to the Grand Jury, that re-presentation will not happen within the 15-day deadline."

The backstory:

Among those charged are 11 people who submitted a document falsely claiming Donald Trump won Arizona, two former Trump aides and five lawyers connected to Trump, including Rudy Giuliani.

An indictment alleges that Giuliani pressured Maricopa County officials and state legislators to change the election results and encouraged Republican electors in the state to vote for Trump in mid-December 2020. The indictment says Giuliani spread false claims of election fraud in Arizona and presided over a downtown Phoenix gathering where he claimed officials made no effort to determine the accuracy of presidential election results.

Dig deeper:

Back in May, a lower-court Phoenix judge ruled that grand jurors were not given important information about federal election law before returning the original indictments.

Related article

Former President Joe Biden won Arizona in 2020 by 10,457 votes.